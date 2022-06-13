ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

June 25--Special Women's Program in Vidalia

By Jim Perry
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
 3 days ago

June 25--First African Missionary Baptist Church, 206 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue...

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Frances Ellis Prince, Toombs Central Community

Frances Ellis Prince, age 73, of Toombs Central Community, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her home after an extended illness. She was a native of Tampa, Florida, and grew up in Plant City, Florida, where she lived most of her life. She worked for Hillsborough County School System in Plant City for twenty-five years before moving to Toombs County in 2000. She was Pentecostal by faith, and enjoyed horses, poems, angels, driving her Ford Focus, spending time with family, singing in church and telling her life story. She is preceded in death by two husbands, Theo Edenfield and Ray Prince; her grandson, Jose Gutierrez; her son, William Kirkland; her brother, Lavone Ellis; and her parents, Marion Frances Ellis and Estelle Deal.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Local Schools Give A "Bundle"

The Vidalia City School System is always focusing on ways to better educate children, and now, the leadership has found a way to reach out children even before they are born. It’s called Bundle-to-Bundle. “We are excited to have received this grant,” Assistant School Superintendent and Curriculum Director Ginger...
VIDALIA, GA
WSAV News 3

Local church hosting giveaway, free haircuts for community

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Another Chance Outreach Ministries, Inc. is hosting its 2022 Community Haircuts and Giveaway. The giveaway will be held on June 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the House of Refuge Campus located at 307 Welborn St. in Hinesville. Free new clothing, household goods, personal care packets, haircuts, lunch, and […]
HINESVILLE, GA
Vox

3 Black women couldn’t find a place their families felt safe. So they bought a town.

Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. As a mysterious new virus spread across the globe and outrage over police violence spilled into the streets, Stone Mountain resident Renee Walters spent 2020 in a state of growing isolation and shock. Her distress gave way to depression as the year wore on and fears about her family’s safety consumed her.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
douglasnow.com

Harper denied bond modification to leave state

Monday morning, Jeffrey Harper, one of three men charged with murder in the 2020 death of Vann Brown, was denied a motion requesting bond modification that would have allowed him to travel out of state to attend a fishing tournament in Alabama with his son. Harper was first arrested in...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mr. Harold C. Mobley, Uvalda

Mr. Harold C. Mobley, age 74, of Uvalda, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. He was a lifelong resident of Montgomery County, living in or near Uvalda all of his life. He was a 1966 graduate of Montgomery County High School and later earned a Bachelor’s degree from Brewton-Parker College. He farmed several years before retiring with Georgia Power after thirty years as a local manger in Baxley/Hazlehurst. He was a member and trustee of Uvalda Methodist Church and served sixteen years as Montgomery County Commissioner. He was a former member of Baxley Kiwanis Club and Hazlehurst Rotary Club, and was active in the Chamber of Commerce in both Appling County and Jeff Davis County. His hobbies included quail hunting, raising Pointers and Setters, golf, gardening, and making syrup. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Hiram Mobley and Marjorie “Mitzi” Mattox Mobley.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Man drowns in Richmond County pool

(AUGUSTA, GA)- The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating a drowning that happened on Sunday. It happened at in a residential pool on the 1600 block of Goshen Road. Forty-nine year old Anthony Mack from Claxton, GA was pulled from the pool and taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was pronounced dead Tuesday at 2:40 p.m.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Local drownings claim 2 victims in less than 24 hours

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drownings have claimed two lives in less than 24 hours in the CSRA – a 4-year-old boy in Burke County and a 49-year-old man in Augusta. The 4-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive in a pool at a Burke County home on Tuesday. He’d just started taking swimming lessons the day before, according to his mom.
AUGUSTA, GA
13WMAZ

Ryan Duke denied parole by state board

OCILLA, Ga. — A state board decided not to grant parole to Ryan Duke after he was sentenced this month for concealing the body of Ocilla teacher Tara Grinstead. Duke was found guilty of concealing Grinstead's death but was acquitted of murder charges. A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
OCILLA, GA
WJBF

Four men indicted on illegal firearms, drugs charges

(WJBF) – Four men are facing federal charges related to drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms. The four were under investigation as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. Deon Brown, 30, of Augusta, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Man Identified from Drowning on Goshen Road

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a second drowning in the area this week. Authorities say 49 year old Anthony Mack of Claxton, Georgia was pulled from the pool Saturday at the Element at Goshen Complex on Goshen Road and transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he died Tuesday afternoon.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Claxton man dead after drowning in Augusta pool

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a drowning that took place on Saturday, June 11th. The incident happened 671 Goshen Road.  Anthony Mack, 49 years old of Claxton, Ga. was pulled from the pool and transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was pronounced dead yesterday, June 14th. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wtoc.com

Bulloch Co. deputies using elementary school for active shooter drills

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County deputies using the hallways of one school this summer to prepare for the threat of an active shooter. Bulloch County deputies do this specific school shooter training at least once a year. They say it’s not just about training at a school facility, but training in the very places they could be called to search in an emergency.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Bulloch County Schools: Multiple Job Openings

The Bulloch County School district has job openings in maintenance, transportation, food services, and clerical. Maintenance: painters, grounds keepers, spray technician, custodians, and head custodians. Transportation: bus drivers, bus monitors, mechanics, substitute drivers, and substitute mechanics. Food Services: food assistants and substitutes. Clerical: data clerk, transportation coordinator, and clerical substitutes.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Dispute in Metter Ends in Shooting of a Minor, GBI Requested to Investigate

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at approximately 9:40 p.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Metter Police Department to assist with a shooting investigation. Preliminary information indicates that at 7:24 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call on North Leroy Street regarding a dispute over a missing...
METTER, GA
WALB 10

Remains of missing Atkinson Co. woman found

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WALB) - The remains of a woman missing out of Atkinson County have been found in Jeff Davis County, according to the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they had been searching for Nancy Echeverria, who was reported missing. The sheriff’s office said...
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Splash in the Boro staff say crowds have been at capacity

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Gate numbers at Splash in the Boro go up with the temperatures. They’re seeing plenty of people come here this week. One manager says you’ve still got to be heat smart, even at a water park. Lines of people waited for the gates to...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Fugitive found in Statesboro after 1 year search

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A fugitive was arrested Wednesday after a 1 year search. The SPD Impact team officers received an anonymous tip and arrested Quentin Lanier, 32, Statesboro at a residence in Eastview Apartments in Statesboro. Officials say Lanier had 19 active warrants for his arrest based on a...
STATESBORO, GA

