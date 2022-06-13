Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Running Back; 2025 Quarterback

Cincinnati is in the midst of their best recruiting stretch in program history.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — It's been a whirlwind time for UC football recruiting and the team added two more targets to its target list over the past week starting with four-star 2024 running back Darrion Dupree out of Mt. Carmel (Illinois).

According to 247Sports composite , Dupree is the 206th-ranked player in the class and the 10th-ranked running back. He holds 13 offers, and On3 gives Cincinnati (5.6%) the second-best chance at landing him behind Iowa (69.8%).

At 5-foot-11, 188 pounds, Dupree needs to add some bulk at the next level, but he brings a great foundation to the table. He has respectable speed and relies on a nasty right-to-left cutback move as his bread and butter to create space within two yards of the line of scrimmage. Dupree uses similar skills in his kick return game as well—bringing an added level of versatility to whatever school he chooses. Check out his highlights here .

The other offer went out to 2025 quarterback JP Mialovski out of St. John Bosco (California).

He is not ranked on a database and just earned his third offer after San Jose State and Indiana came calling. The freshman is raw but has the base arm talent to be a Power Five starter. We'll get a better sense of his ceiling once he starts playing on Friday nights this year and beyond.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Another One: Bearcats Add Four Star Defensive Back to 2023 Recruiting Class

UC Offers Local 2024 Center Raleigh Burgess; Four-Star Guard Trey Green Discusses Recruitment

Sporting News Names Luke Fickell Fifth-Best Coach in College Football

Recruiting Roundup: 2023 UC QB Brady Drogosh Commit Competing in Elite 11 Finals; Bearcats Interested in Local 2026 WR

Bob Huggins on UC Joining Big 12: 'They Better get Ready Because it is Hard'

Three-Star 2023 Defensive Lineman Kamari Burns Commits to UC; Class of 2023 now Highest-Rated in School History

Watch: Coby Bryant Flashes Athleticism at Seattle Seahawks Practice

UC Football Adds Sixth 2023 Commitment of the Weekend

Four-Star Wide Receiver Ayden Greene Commits to UC

Three-Star 2023 Legacy Cornerback Luke Evans Commits to Cincinnati

UC Football Secures Commitment From Three-Star Cornerback Jonas Duclona

Four-Star Safety Daeh McCullough Commits to UC

Desmond Ridder Making Early Waves With Atlanta Falcons

Three-Star 2023 Forward Arrinten Page Visits UC

Bearcats QB Room Ranked in Middle of ESPN's FBS Passer Tiers

Watch: Myjai Sanders Mic'd up at Arizona Cardinals' OTAs

Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 Wing Mayar Wol

Marcus Mariota: 'Absolutely' Mentoring Desmond Ridder

UC Football Falls in Latest ESPN Recruiting Rankings

Rayvon Griffith Transferring to AZ Compass for Senior High School Season

Bearcats Offer 2023 Four-Star Guard Jizzle James

A Closer Look at New Bearcats Defensive End Noah Potter

The 2022 NFL Schedule: Bearcats Edition

Bearcats Peppered Across NFL Rookie of the Year Betting Markets

Five UC Football Players That Could be Drafted in 2023

UC Emerges as a Major Winner From the 2022 NFL Draft

Takeaways From UC's 2022 Spring Game

Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk