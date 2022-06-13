ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Running Back; 2025 Quarterback

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

Cincinnati is in the midst of their best recruiting stretch in program history.

CINCINNATI — It's been a whirlwind time for UC football recruiting and the team added two more targets to its target list over the past week starting with four-star 2024 running back Darrion Dupree out of Mt. Carmel (Illinois).

According to 247Sports composite , Dupree is the 206th-ranked player in the class and the 10th-ranked running back. He holds 13 offers, and On3 gives Cincinnati (5.6%) the second-best chance at landing him behind Iowa (69.8%).

At 5-foot-11, 188 pounds, Dupree needs to add some bulk at the next level, but he brings a great foundation to the table. He has respectable speed and relies on a nasty right-to-left cutback move as his bread and butter to create space within two yards of the line of scrimmage. Dupree uses similar skills in his kick return game as well—bringing an added level of versatility to whatever school he chooses. Check out his highlights here .

The other offer went out to 2025 quarterback JP Mialovski out of St. John Bosco (California).

He is not ranked on a database and just earned his third offer after San Jose State and Indiana came calling. The freshman is raw but has the base arm talent to be a Power Five starter. We'll get a better sense of his ceiling once he starts playing on Friday nights this year and beyond.

