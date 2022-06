ANN ARBOR, MI -- The street party typically held before the Ann Arbor Art Fair has been canceled for the third year in a row. The Townie Street Party, generally held annually as a way of thanking Ann Arbor residents for hosting Art Fair each year, is canceled for 2022, making it the third year the party has been suspended. The party, which is hosted by the Ann Arbor Art Fair, The Original, was last held in 2019.

1 DAY AGO