Scott County, KY

Scott County judge-executive candidate charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest

By Taylor Six
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

A candidate for Scott County judge-executive and former state representative was arrested Friday night on six charges, court records show.

Charles “Charlie” Hoffman, 66, was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police, alcohol intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, evidence tampering and not having a prescription controlled substance in its proper container, according to court records.

Hoffman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Officers stated in an arrest citation that they responded to an area near the Slainte Public House bar for a person causing a scene and pushing another customer. Police found Hoffman and confirmed they had the correct man matching the clothing description called in. He also responded to his response to his name being called out.

According to the document, police told Hoffman to stay where he was and they needed to speak with him. The citation states Hoffman replied “no,” and that he was going to go home.

State police ordered several times that Hoffman stop walking away from them and he said “no” once again, according to court documents. He continued to walk slowly into a nearby yard and ignore officers’ commands, according to the arrest citation.

Officers attempted to gain control of Hoffman by grabbing his left arm, but he pulled away and refused to stop, the document states.

Hoffman was placed on the ground and taken into custody where he began “screaming at the top of his lungs causing a disturbance to the public for a significant portion of time on the ground while officers were trying to place him into cuffs,” the citation reads.

According to court documents, Hoffman smelled heavily of alcoholic beverages and was belligerent during the encounter.

When taken to jail, the court document states Hoffman was asked to empty his pockets where police found a small, round blue pill. He was advised the pills needed to be in the proper container. The document states Hoffman promptly picked up the pill and tossed it in his mouth and pretended to swallow it, but later spit it out and it was taken into evidence.

Court records state Hoffman was released on his own recognizance on Saturday. Records indicate Hoffman’s arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 2 at 10:30 a.m.

IN THIS ARTICLE
