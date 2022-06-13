16 tips for surviving in hot weather — even without an air conditioner

The high temperatures of summer are here. For many of us, this week’s heat wave means extra ice pops and watermelon slices, but it’s important to remember that extreme heat is dangerous: high temperatures kill hundreds of people every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Heat-related illness and death is preventable, but still, more than 700 people die from extreme heat in the United States every year.

Here are 16 tips for staying cool in extreme heat — even if you don’t have an air conditioner.

Tips for cooling down, avoiding heat-borne illness in hot weather

1. Stay indoors and in the air conditioning as much as possible. If you don’t have air conditioning, visit a public place, like a shopping mall or a library. Even a few hours spent in AC can help your body stay cooler when you need to go back in the heat, the CDC says .

Wake County just opened four cooling stations at regional centers. For more, visit newsobserver.com/news .

2. Drink fluids even if you’re not thirsty, and even if you’re not active. Don’t wait until you feel thirsty to hydrate, the CDC says . Avoid sugary or alcoholic drinks, which can make you lose more bodily fluids.

4. Take cool showers, baths. If you don’t have air conditioning, you’ll need to add cool showers or baths to your schedule to ensure you’re avoiding heat-related illnesses, the CDC says . Fans can provide some relief, but they won’t prevent these illnesses.

5. Be vigilant about outdoor time. Pace yourself when doing outdoor activities, and take many breaks for shade and water, the CDC says . Schedule outdoor time, like sports practices, for earlier or later in the day, when temperatures are cooler.

6. Keep your stove and oven off. This will keep your home at a cooler temperature, the CDC says .

7. Avoid hot, heavy meals. Hot, heavy meals add heat to your body, the CDC says — another reason to keep those ovens and stoves off (and to whip up some cool meals and snacks).

8. Remember the humidity . Sweat doesn’t evaporate as quickly when humidity is high, so your body won’t be able to release heat as quickly as it needs to, the CDC says . On high-humidity days, try to spend more time in the AC — head to your library or one of the wake cooling centers if you need to.

9. Get wet. If the kids really want to get out of the house, you can create your own backyard “sprayground” by spraying them with a water hose (make sure the water coming out isn’t too hot first). You could also visit a public pool, splash pad or sprayground in your town . But try to limit outside time and take shade breaks often.

The popular Splash Pad in Fuquay-Varina. Will Doran/wdoran@newsobserver.com

10. Wear your SPF . Sunburn impacts your body’s ability to stay cool, and it can make you dehydrated. Use SPF 15 or higher a half hour before going out, and keep your skin protected with a wide-brimmed hat and loose clothing, the CDC says .

11. Know the signs of heat-related illnesses and take precaution to avoid them. Heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, heat rash and sunburn are preventable, and knowing the signs can help you and loved ones stay safe, the CDC says .

To read up on warning signs and actions to take, visit cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat .

12. Remember personal factors are different for everyone : Age, obesity, fever, dehydration, heart disease, mental illness, poor circulation, sunburn and prescription drug and alcohol use can all factor into a person’s ability to cool off in extreme heat, the CDC says . So you should…

13. Check on loved ones. Check in with neighbors and family members who are 65 years old and older twice a day during heat waves, the CDC says . Offer to run errands for them to keep them out of the heat.

14. Have a Buddy. On a related note, use the Buddy System to keep friends, neighbors and colleagues safe when spending time outside in the heat, the CDC recommends . Check on each other frequently and look out for confusion or signs of losing consciousness, which are symptoms of heat-induced illness. If you’re out in the garden, alert a neighbor to keep an eye on you. If you’re working your job outside, ask a colleague if you can keep tabs on one another throughout the day.

15. Avoid hot cars. Ensure your children and pets are never left in cars, the CDC says , even with windows cracked.

16. Check local news for updates. The News & Observer, Durham Herald-Sun and other local outlets are keeping everyone in the Triangle informed with heat advisories, cooling stations and more.

