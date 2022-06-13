Panthers claim softball regional championship

NORWAY — Pickford added another first to its softball program’s history, winning the Division 4 Region 26 tournament over the weekend.

The Panthers defeated the host Norway Knights 11-4 in the regional final Sunday at Marion Park.

Pickford (24-14-2) advances to play Hillman (32-7) in a Division 4 quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Sault Ste. Marie’s Locey Field.

“It’s a big step for our program, winning our first regional,” Pickford coach Matt Hudecek said. “We thought we could do it, but when you are playing in the regionals for the first time you never know. Everybody is good at this point.”

Hillman defeated Pellston 8-1 and Inland Lakes 13-10 to win its regional.

On Saturday, Pickford beat Hancock 12-1 in six innings in a regional semifinal at Norway.

The Panthers capped the game with four runs in the top of the sixth inning to envoke the mercy rule. Lucy Bennin and Finley Hudecek both hit triples and singles, while Morgan Fox also had a triple. Kennedy Guild added a double, scored three runs and had two RBIs, while Ahna Prucha had one hit.

Hudecek pitched the six-inning distance for the win, allowing one run on four hits, while striking out nine and walking two.

One semifinal and the final was rained out Saturday and moved to Sunday. Norway blanked Ishpeming 2-0 in a regional semifinal Sunday.

Pickford churned out 15 hits against Norway in the regional final, posting the 11-4 victory.

Lucy Bennin went 3-for-4, and hit two home runs and a double, and she scored three times and had three RBIs. Chloe May was 4-for-4 and scored four times and also had a double, Laura Bush 3-for-4 and had two doubles, while Lizzie Storey 2-for-4 and drove in two runs. Guild, Fox and Prucha added one hit each.

“We watched the Norway-Ishpeming game, which was a good one, so we knew we would have our hands full,” coach Hudecek said. “We came out and played probably our best all-around game of the season. We got the bats going, played good defense for the most part and had good pitching.

“Lucy Bennin led off the game with a solo home run, and it was just one of those games where everybody was getting hits, all through the lineup.”

Hudecek pitched seven innings for the Panthers, allowing four runs on 10 hits, while striking out one and walking none.

“From a pitching standpoint it was a tale of two games,” coach Hudecek said. “Hancock was really aggressive and Finley had nine strikeouts in the first game. Against Norway, Finley had only one strikeout, but it was more keeping them off balance and letting the defense make the plays.”

