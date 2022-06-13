Park County ‘John Doe’ identified as Colorado Springs veteran, Virginia native

FAIRPLAY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Human remains found by hikers in Park County back in 2020 have been identified as a Colorado Springs veteran thanks to new genetic genealogy technology.

Park County Coroner David Kintz Jr. announced that “John Doe” has been identified as Gregory Allen Woodford, who served in the Navy and was 30 years old at the time of his death.

His body was found off-trail near Hay Creek in Lost Creek Wilderness in the county in January of 2020. Original attempts to identify the remains were unsuccessful until Kintz sought help from United Data Connect to help. Woodford’s remains had no identifying markers like a photo ID or a wallet.

United Data Connect was able to match Woodford’s DNA with a great-great-grandfather and investigated moving down the family tree, until they eventually contacted Woodford’s sister, and confirmed a DNA match with her. Woodford is a Roanoke Virginia native.

