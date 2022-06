Gov. Ron DeSantis’ net worth dropped just over 8.5 percent in his third year as the state’s chief executive. Listing the $134,181 he made as governor as his only income, DeSantis reported a net worth of $318,987 as of Dec. 31. DeSantis filed the financial disclosure last week at the state Division of Elections as part of re-election campaign documents.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO