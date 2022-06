Chris Lane and his wife Lauren are expecting their second child, according to People. The couple are already parents to baby Dutton Walker, who turns one year old this month. They're expecting the new addition to arrive in late October, meaning they'll have "two under two" — and while they're bracing for a busy life chapter ahead, both Lane and Lauren agree that they're over the moon about being parents once again.

