Courtside tickets to NBA Finals Game 5 cost more than a new Mercedes

Bradley Beal’s season-ending surgery and upcoming free agency are the current subjects of discussion among NBA fans. On the personal front, the Washington Wizards star’s family is growing. Kamiah Adams-Beal, Bradley Beal’s wife, is expecting for the third time. Even before she became an NBA WAG, Kamiah Adams was stirring things up on reality TV. She amassed a legion of fans who can’t get enough of her. So we reveal more about Bradley Beal’s better half in this Kamiah Adams-Beal wiki.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO