Shooting outside Duncanville Fieldhouse, police say no children harmed

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Police in Duncanville said, “No children have been harmed,” in a shooting incident Monday in the Duncanville Fieldhouse. Roughly 150 children were inside attending summer camps, according to nbcdfw.com .

Officers were called to investigate a report of gunfire at the fieldhouse at about 8:45 a.m. During a search of the area, nbcdfw.com reported, officers confronted a person who was shot by police. He later died.

Police have not yet revealed information about the person or what led to the shooting, other than to say he entered the building. He was armed, police said, and was confronted by officers immediately prior to the shooting.

Parents were permitted to come to a pickup location to get their children.

Police provided a brief update Monday morning saying no children, camp staff members or police officers were hurt. Video revealed a vehicle in the parking was cordoned off by crime scene tape.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.