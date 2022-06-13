ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

Shooting outside Duncanville Fieldhouse, police say no children harmed

By James Clark
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kcz4e_0g9H8B2U00

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Police in Duncanville said, “No children have been harmed,” in a shooting incident Monday in the Duncanville Fieldhouse. Roughly 150 children were inside attending summer camps, according to nbcdfw.com .

Officers were called to investigate a report of gunfire at the fieldhouse at about 8:45 a.m. During a search of the area, nbcdfw.com reported, officers confronted a person who was shot by police. He later died.

Police have not yet revealed information about the person or what led to the shooting, other than to say he entered the building. He was armed, police said, and was confronted by officers immediately prior to the shooting.

Parents were permitted to come to a pickup location to get their children.

Police provided a brief update Monday morning saying no children, camp staff members or police officers were hurt. Video revealed a vehicle in the parking was cordoned off by crime scene tape.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

AMBER Alert canceled after Texas teen found safe

HONEY GROVE, Texas — An AMBER alert issued for a 13-year-old girl has ended, authorities say. The teen was reported missing in Honey Grove, Texas, about 90 miles northeast of Dallas. Police from the area said she hadn't been seen since Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have confirmed that the teen...
HONEY GROVE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Duncanville, TX
Crime & Safety
Duncanville, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Duncanville, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto Police Arrest Ociel Martinez For Beating Of DeSoto Resident

Suspect In Custody & Charged Hours After Wednesday PM Murder. DeSoto Police have a suspect in custody and charged with murder for a Wednesday evening beating death that was reported shortly before 5:00 PM on the 700 block of Tara Drive. Police and Fire Department paramedics quickly responded to the emergency call and found 45-year-old DeSoto resident Benjamin Stephens lying by the side of a house unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
DESOTO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3000 Kiestridge Street

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at approximately 2:22 p.m., Dallas Police Officers and Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to a call in the 3000 block of Kiestridge Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, a 15-year-old juvenile male was found with a gunshot wound to the head. A second juvenile male, who is 13 years old, told officers the victim had shot himself. Investigators determined the second juvenile at the location took a gun, believing it was empty; pulled the trigger, and shot the victim. The case is still under investigation.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#No Children#Violent Crime#Duncanville Fieldhouse#Nexstar Media Inc#Everythinglubbock Com
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find Vernon Rivers' killer

DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police looking for a group of men involved in a shootout in the parking lot of a sports bar. An innocent bystander was shot and killed. It happened on June 4 in the parking lot of the CJ’s Billiards and Sports Bar...
DALLAS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

HCSO arrests two after alleged murder

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has taken in two individuals after an alleged murder that was discovered Tuesday. On Monday evening, HCSO stated they received a report of belongings scattered on a county road north of Sulphur Springs. At the time of their arrival, deputies located an abandoned vehicle...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco police announce welfare concern in Frisco Lakes resolved peacefully

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated as more information was made available. The Frisco Police Department released an update at 2:46 p.m. Thursday, June 16, concerning a situation in the Frisco Lakes neighborhood. "Earlier today, the subject at the center of the welfare concern in Frisco Lakes was peacefully...
KIXS FM 108

UPDATED: Terrifying Texas Gunman Shot and Killed Inside Kids Camp

The gunman was identified as 42-year-old Brandon Ned of Dallas, Texas. After firing a shot inside Fieldhouse, where 250 children were attending summer camp, the man Fieldhouse the camp staff immediately went into lockdown, which police called "clear-headed actions" that helped avoid injuries to campers and staff members. Another terrifying...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS DFW

Duncanville police identify man involved in fieldhouse shooting

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville police have confirmed the identity of the man they say was involved in a shooting incident at the Duncanville Fieldhouse Monday.Police said at approximately 8:43 a.m. June 13, 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned entered the fieldhouse through main lobby doors with a handgun and exchanged gunfire with a staff member.Upon hearing the gunshot, counselors locked classroom doors before Ned was able to get inside. However, police said Ned fired a shot into a classroom occupied by children but none were injured.Ned was shot by police and given medical aid before being taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.The fieldhouse was hosting summer camp for 4 to 14-year-olds and was just beginning its second week with an average attendance of over 250 campers and staff, officials said.Due to the ongoing investigation, the Duncanville Police Department said they will not be releasing any additional information about Ned nor the shooting at this time.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano police respond to robbery at department store

On Friday, June 10, officers with the Plano Police Department responded to a robbery at a department store on the 6000 block of Coit Road. It was one of several thefts reported from June 7-14 in Plano, according to community crime map data. Sixteen various theft incidents were reported, including...
PLANO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: Dallas-area man arrested after high-speed chase from Athens to Wilmer

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Dallas-area man is now behind bars in Henderson County after leading authorities on what they describe as a “wild chase” spanning from Athens to Wilmer, which is just outside Dallas. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, investigators spotted what they believed to be stolen vehicle near the Athens hospital […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
UPI News

Police kill armed man at Texas children's summer camp

June 13 (UPI) -- An armed man who showed up at a children's summer camp in the Dallas-Fort Worth area was killed Monday after an exchange of gunfire with police, authorities said. No children or adults attending the indoor camp at the Duncanville, Texas, Fieldhouse were injured in the incident,...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

2 shot, transported to local hospital after gun fight

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dallas police responded to a shooting call that involved two adult males in a physical fight at 10025 Shorewood Drive.Police say that a friend of one of the males fighting pulled out a gun and shot the male fighting his friend.  There was reportedly a struggle over control of the gun and the male who pulled out the gun was also shot.  Both of the males were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 
DALLAS, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy