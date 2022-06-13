NC person hit by their own SUV while trying to launch canoe in Dan River

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An SUV was stuck in the Dan River and one person is hurt, Rockingham County EMS said.

Medical personnel came to the Dan River after getting reports of a traumatic injury at 8:35 a.m. on Sunday morning.

EMS says that the person was attempting to unload a canoe into the river when their SUV rolled backward striking them and then rolled into the river.

The victim has been taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.