Rockingham County, NC

NC person hit by their own SUV while trying to launch canoe in Dan River

By Ashley Anderson, Brayden Stamps
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxPcn_0g9H8A9l00

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An SUV was stuck in the Dan River and one person is hurt, Rockingham County EMS said.

Medical personnel came to the Dan River after getting reports of a traumatic injury at 8:35 a.m. on Sunday morning.

EMS says that the person was attempting to unload a canoe into the river when their SUV rolled backward striking them and then rolled into the river.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139zMX_0g9H8A9l00

The victim has been taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 14

kingfish420
3d ago

so it's a SUBMURSIBLE UNDERWATER VEHICLE. SUV.... so that's what that stands for 🤔😂😂😂

Reply(2)
6
Dennis Strader
3d ago

why did he NOT put the emergency brakes on. just don't know about people now days

Reply
6
Bob Said
3d ago

good thing is wasn't a electric vehicle! that would have been a shocker

Reply(2)
7
WSLS

Man arrested in North Carolina in connection to Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Va. – A man was arrested in North Carolina after police said he shot a man in Danville over the weekend. Authorities said they responded to apartments located at 1321 Piney Forest Road around 5:30 a.m. on June 12. When they arrived, they said they found a 23-year-old Danville man with gunshot wounds, who was then taken to a local hospital.
DANVILLE, VA
