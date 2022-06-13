Jets special teams coach has confidence in Braden Mann

Braden Mann had a stellar career as a kickoff specialist and punter at Texas A&M from 2016-2019, including a unanimous All-American selection, SEC Special Teams Player of the Year award and the Ray Guy award as a junior in 2018. He followed the 2018 season with another All-American season in 2019, and in the spring of 2020, he was drafted in the 6th round by the New York Jets .

The first two seasons of Mann’s NFL career have been up-and-down, but the Jets’ coaching staff, particularly special teams coordinator Brant Boyer still have a strong belief in the young punter.

I have high hopes for Braden. I think he’s got as much talent as anybody in the league, I really do. It’s just a matter of him putting it together and hopefully we’ll do a hell of a lot better protecting him this year.

Boyer also acknowledged the injury struggles that Mann dealt with in 2021, and pointed out that a full recovery and preparation will help Braden in 2022.

I think you’re going to see some pretty big improvement from Braden. You know you’re definitely right, when you’re out eight games and you come back with a knee brace on and everything like that, and you’re not used to punting and stuff for weeks at a time. And you’re playing two or three games of those games that he did come back he had his knee brace on and finally he got it taken off. I think you see in the last three or four games, he’s punting a lot better.

Check out the full press conference as well.

