ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 3 days ago

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIY4d_0g9H6s3R00
Princess CharlotteReuters

A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.

As such, even though Princess Charlotte is more confident and has a cheekier personality compared to Prince George, she made sure not to outshine her older brother.

Read The Full Story Here

Comments / 3

Related
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth was impressed by Kate Middleton’s adoration for Prince William despite royal status: author

Queen Elizabeth has always been in full support of Prince William and Kate Middleton as the future of the British monarchy. The claim was made by royal expert Andrew Morton, who has written a new book about the reigning monarch titled "The Queen." The bestselling author, known for being Princess Diana’s biographer, has previously written books on other members of the British royal family, including Meghan Markle and Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Charlotte
StyleCaster

We Finally Know if Rihanna’s Son Looks More Like Her or A$AP Rocky—Here’s Whose ‘Eyes’ He Has

Click here to read the full article. He gets it from his parents. Rihanna’s baby looks a lot like A$AP Rocky and the “Umbrella” singer. An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on May 23, 2022, that the baby has a great resemblance to both of his parents. Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, per TMZ.” Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him. He’s a cross between the two of them and...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Post-Jubilee, Harry and Meghan’s Feud With the Royals Is Uglier Than Ever

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. As further details of the belittling treatment dished out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their visit to the U.K. to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee continued to emerge this week, it has become painfully apparent that relations between Harry and Meghan on one side, and his English family on the other, are at a historic low.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Princess Charlotte Is Going Viral After Adorably Correcting Prince George During Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Sisters know best. Princess Charlotte went viral — again! — after she was spotted correcting her older brother, Prince George, during the final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Cambridge children stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, alongside Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and their parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, on […]
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Meghan & Harry's Daughter Lilibet Reportedly Only Got a 'Formal,' 'In & Out' Meeting With the Queen

Click here to read the full article. Even though the Platinum Jubilee celebrations have wrapped up, details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip are still leaking out. There is a lot of focus on their daughter Lilibet’s meeting with her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and it probably wasn’t the introduction the family was hoping for. The Queen did not attend Lilibet’s first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage on Saturday. Instead, the family, including son Archie, 3, visited her at Windsor Castle on Thursday, June 2. According to a source for The Sun, the royals only spent 15 minutes together. “It...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Norwegian princess announces engagement to American shaman after husband’s tragic death

Princess Märtha Louise, daughter of Norway’s King Harald, has confirmed her engagement to American boyfriend, Durek Verrett.In a statement shared by the royal palace, via AP, Harald and his wife Queen Sonja announced their daughter’s engagement and said that they “wish [Princess Märtha Louise and Verrett] all the best for the future”.The 50-year-old Norwegian princess shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo with her fiancé with a green ring on her finger. In the caption, she expressed how much she loves and appreciates Verrett.“I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Kate Middleton Reportedly Impressed The Queen By Doing This While Dating Prince William

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, has never been shy about her approval of Kate Middleton, 40, as a member of her royal family, spouse of her grandson Prince William, 39, and future Queen Consort. With her passion for philanthropy and elegant style, Middleton has long been admired by the Queen even before becoming the Duchess of Cambridge, as Princess Diana’s bestselling biographer Andrew Morton said to Ok! Magazine last week.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s If Lili Met Her Cousins After William & Kate Made ‘No Effort’ to Introduce Them

Click here to read the full article. With her UK debut, every Royal Family fan has this question on their mind. Did Lilibet meet Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids? Royal experts are saying that they probably did not. According to Royal expert Christopher Andersen to Us Weekly on June 9, 2022, the Royal family still has ongoing feuds and did not make any efforts to talk to one another during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. “William and Kate made no effort at all to introduce Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to [Lili],” Anderson noted that there was “a lot...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle poses with baby daughter Lili at her first birthday party

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with her baby daughter Lili at home in Windsor at the little girl's intimate first birthday party. Prince Harry and Meghan's close friend, photographer Misan Harriman, shared the black-and-white group photo on Instagram which also featured his wife and daughters. "It was such...
WORLD
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Entertainment Times

130K+
Followers
10K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

The Entertainment Times (ET), based in New York, is a digital entertainment news publication that delivers breaking Hollywood news, movies, TV shows review, and spoilers, music, and celebrity, royals news and gossip, and in-depth entertainment industry coverage, including business and new technology.

 https://www.entertaintimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy