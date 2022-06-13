Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core.

Princess Charlotte Reuters

A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.

As such, even though Princess Charlotte is more confident and has a cheekier personality compared to Prince George, she made sure not to outshine her older brother.