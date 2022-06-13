ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Boy, 14, questioned by police after pensioner dies following e-scooter crash

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0trr_0g9H64Ri00

A pensioner has died in hospital six days after she was hit by an e-scooter being ridden by a 14-year-old boy.

Nottinghamshire Police said 71-year-old Linda Davis, known to her family and friends as Lou, was in Southwell Road East, Rainworth, when the collision involving a privately-owned electric scooter happened on the pavement at around 3.50pm on Thursday June 2.

She was taken to hospital but died last Wednesday.

Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement: “The rider, a 14-year boy, remained at the scene and contacted emergency services.

“He has since been interviewed under caution and remains under investigation while enquiries continue.

“The police investigation is ongoing and officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“The victim’s family is being supported by specialist officers.”

Detective Constable Emma Temple said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, who have requested privacy at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we’d urge anyone who either witnessed this collision, or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage, to please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 441 of June 2.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Man who shot Ronald Reagan finally freed from court oversight

John Hinckley Jr, who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been freed from court oversight, officially concluding decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals. “After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, freedom at last!!!,” he wrote on Twitter. The lifting of all restrictions...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Davis
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

European Commission recommends EU candidate status for Ukraine

The European Commission has recommended that Ukraine should be granted EU candidate status, a first step on the long road towards membership for the war-torn country. The recommendation from the EU’s executive arm will be discussed by leaders of the 27-nation bloc during a summit next week in Brussels.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pensioner#Nottinghamshire Police#Scooter#Cctv
newschain

Ukraine says it has struck Russian boat in Black Sea

The Ukrainian navy claims it has struck a Russian boat carrying air defence systems to a strategic island in the Black Sea. The navy said the Vasily Bekh was used to transport ammunition, weapons and personnel to Snake Island, which is vital for protecting sea lanes out of the key port of Odesa.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
newschain

Lord Geidt’s resignation: why did he go and what happens next?

A row over international trade rules was the final straw which led to Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser dramatically resigning. Here we look at some of the key questions surrounding Lord Geidt’s departure. – Who is Lord Geidt?. Until late on Wednesday afternoon he was the Prime Minister’s independent...
POLITICS
newschain

Salmond: Differences with Sturgeon insignificant compared to independence cause

Former first minister Alex Salmond has said personal differences with Nicola Sturgeon are insignificant compared to the “national cause” of Scotland becoming independent. Speaking to Sky News political editor Beth Rigby on Thursday, Mr Salmond revealed he would not let their “personal difficulties” stand in the way of any independence campaign.
POLITICS
newschain

Council to trial drone deliveries for school lunches

Pupils in some of Scotland’s remotest schools could be having their lunches delivered by drone, if a new trial is a success. In what is thought to be the first move of its kind in the UK, Argyll and Bute Council is teaming up with drone specialists Skyports to trial the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in delivering school meals.
TECHNOLOGY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy