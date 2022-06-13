ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Code inspectors suit up to inspect Serenity Towers apartments

By David Royer, April Thompson
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ozLcR_0g9H59tY00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Code inspectors suited up in protective clothing Monday for another inspection at a troubled Highland Street apartment building for seniors.

Twenty-two code inspectors went inside Serenity Towers to inspect the rest of the apartments they didn’t get to last Wednesday.

Serenity Towers has been the focus of an Environmental Court case after residents complained they didn’t have hot water or air conditioning, as well as mold and bedbug complaints.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ok07_0g9H59tY00
    Code enforcement inspectors suit up Monday to do a sweep at Sernity Towers on Highland.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vUlOn_0g9H59tY00
    Code enforcement inspectors suit up Monday to do a sweep at Sernity Towers on Highland.

Robert Knecht with Memphis Public Works said inspectors visited around 100 apartments last week. This was a chance to inspect another 140.

The information will be part of a code violation update given to the judge hearing Serenity’s case in Environmental Court.

“Any type of code violation. As you may know, there are quite a few units that don’t have working air.  We have seen a pretty recurring issue with bed bugs. Fruit flies are now becoming an issue,” Knecht said.

According to a code enforcement inspection report that was released Thursday, 35 out of 37 units in the West wing did not have working hot water, heat, or air conditioning while 20 out of the 37 units still had mold and bed bugs. The stoves were not working in 17 of the units as well.

Serenity Towers attorneys back in court after resident’s death

Last week, the attorney representing Serenity Towers said air conditioning has been restored in seven out of 30 units, hot water has been restored to some apartments, and they have a plan to address the issues with mold, along the fruit fly and bed bug infestation.

One resident at the facility died last week. The cause of death has not been released.

Knecht said Serenity’s owners have been cooperative and made some changes.

“They have worked on getting the air conditioning. We know that. They have corrected some of it. They have  been responding to the court, which is the other thing we have to do,” Knecht said.

A representative with Millennia Companies, which manages Serenity Towers, told us they are cooperating with inspectors and local officials and making repairs, saying, “Repairs to the main system included fixing a crack in the unit, replacing gaskets and replenishing freon, among others. Now, we are continuing to work as quickly as possible to restore air flow to all units; the work includes checking the blowers and thermostats in the units that continue to have issues.”

The inspectors were suited up in PPE gear Monday to protect themselves from mold and bedbugs.

The dangerous heat wave is an additional concern for those still waiting for air.

“Tenants who are without air, what are the options that the court will allow to happen? We need to judge to be more proactive in protecting residents,” Knetch said. “If there are at-risk residents we want something to be maybe a little more prioritized.”

Millennia Companies said the property management team is assisting residents by maintaining a cooling station for residents along with conducting welfare checks, providing refreshments, and making fans available to residents as they work to get air conditioning restored.

We have reached out to the owners of Serenity for an update on repairs. The housing development will be back in court Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Serenity Towers fined $5,000 by Environmental Court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Serenity Towers has been fined $5,000 by the Shelby County Environmental Court on Tuesday after being in legal trouble for weeks after no air conditioning, no hot water, black mold, and an insect infestation were reported at the complex. According to a code enforcement inspection report that was released Thursday, 35 out of 37 units in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
WREG

Parkway Village apartment complex intentionally set on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fire crews were busy Wednesday morning after an apartment complex in Parkway Village was intentionally set on fire. The fire happened at the Camelot Manor Apartments near Getwell and Knight Arnold around 2 a.m. MFD stated no one living at the complex was injured. A MFD fireman suffered a hand injury […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedbugs#Air Conditioning#The Inspectors#The Apartments#Serenity Towers#Environmental Court#Sernity Towers#Memphis Public Works
WREG

Mid-South energy companies say power grid ‘safe and secure’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Triple digit temps aren’t letting up, and there’s concern if the power grids can handle the increase in demand. On Monday, that demand from the Tennessee Valley Authority and their local power companies broke a nearly-decade old record. Since then, it hasn’t really let up. The TVA told us it’s confident the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

HVAC business gives tips for surviving heat wave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Brown Refrigeration has been working overtime during these triple digit temperatures to keep the Mid-South cool. Recently, their calls rose 40% for repairs. “We have been very, very busy with this heat we have,” said Bill Kellum, the service manager for the company. “It’s 97 degrees,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW monitoring electricity use in rising heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — TVA customers used a record amount of electricity this week as people cranked up the air conditioning to combat a sweltering heat wave. The Tennessee Valley Authority, which supplies power to more than 10,000 customers in seven states, said that at 6 p.m. Monday, its power system provided 31,311 megawatts of energy […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WREG

West Memphis nonprofit offers support during heat, inflation

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– A West Memphis organization is doing what it can to be a good neighbor not only during the crippling heat but also as the prices of groceries and gas rise. The team at the Good Neighbor Love Center in West Memphis said they’re here to help everyone. The center serves as the […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
MLK50

No Shelter: Why is help located so close to temptation?

NO SHELTER is a regular series from MLK50 housing reporter Jacob Steimer, interviewing Memphians who are unhoused. Although the numbers are difficult to track, the Community Alliance for the Homeless estimates that on a given night in 2021, about 200 people were unsheltered in Memphis/Shelby County. The regular Q&As will introduce readers to neighbors they may not talk to otherwise and, perhaps, create a path to improving the way the city cares for these vulnerable people. They are written with the belief that all people are created equal — whether or not they’re treated that way. In this installment, the woman interviewed remains anonymous due to the possibility of retaliation against her.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Another Beale Street Melee Caught on Video

Yet another Beale Street beatdown was captured on video. A number of men brawled in the street until police showed up. And this is why so many families refuse to venture downtown. It’s not safe. You should call your city council members and county commissioners and demand they do their jobs. Watch the melee below.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MFD responds to two house fires, finds one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been a busy day for Memphis firefighters as they battle flames in the oppressive heat. Crews responded to at least two fires on Tuesday and sadly one person died.   Memphis Firefighters spent hours at a house fire off Brockcrest Cove in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Investigators told WREG crews discovered a man dead in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

DeSoto County Schools approves $2M in funding for resource officers

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.– The DeSoto County school board voted Thursday morning to approve $2 million in funding for school resource officers. While school is out for the summer in DeSoto County, many are already looking to the future. Security is top of mind for district leaders as they head into the next school year. Back in 2017, the district said they […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

40 targeted in ‘Operation Crime Driver Round Up’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Several local law enforcement agencies teamed up to arrest dozens of people wanted for property crimes in Memphis and Shelby County. The Memphis Police Department, the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, MPD Auto Theft Task Force, Bartlett Police Department, Germantown Police Department, and the ATF targeted 40 individuals in ‘Operation Crime Driver Round Up.’ […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 7-13

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Heart and Soul Catering […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Fake temporary tag arrests up, as problem grows

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement agencies in the Mid-South are finding more cars with fake temporary tags. They’re calling it a serious problem that’s only getting worse since WREG Investigators told you about it last summer. It allows drivers to skirt taxes and registration fees, and for some, it allows them to go undetected. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy