Proud Boys members under hate crime investigation after shouting slurs at Drag Queen Story Hour

By Monique Beals
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dzC83_0g9H51pk00
Five Proud Boys members are under investigation for hate crimes after shouting homophobic and transphobic slurs at a “Drag Queen Story Hour” library event in California.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced the investigation the day after deputies responded to a disturbance at the San Lorenzo Library on Saturday, according to a press release posted on social media.

The sheriff’s office said “a LGBTQ community member” was hosting the event, where “children, parents and other community members” were present.

“A group of 5 men entered the library and disrupted the reading event. The men were described as members of the Proud Boys organization, known to be a right wing hate group with anti-LGBTQ affiliations,” the office said.

“The men began to shout homophobic and transphobic slurs at the event organizer. The men were described as extremely aggressive with a threatening violent demeanor causing people to fear for their safety,” the press release added.

Law enforcement’s probe into possible hate crimes is in addition to an investigation into the annoying and harassing of children.

“As we celebrate Pride Month, we will be swift in our response to any incidents where there are threats to harm members of this community,” the sheriff’s office added.

The investigation comes after Vice President Harris over the weekend criticized certain GOP-led states and their legislative efforts affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

“No one should fear loving who they love,” Harris said at a Pride festival in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. “Our children in Texas and Florida should not fear who they are.”

“We should not have to be dealing with 300 laws in states around our country that are attacking our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters,” she added.

Her remarks come after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed an order directing the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate the parents or guardians of transgender youth who have received gender-affirming care.

Abbott’s order, which goes against the guidance of leading medical groups, was temporarily blocked by the courts on Friday.

And in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has also signed the Parental Rights in Education Act, also known by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.

Comments / 36

Charles Moore
2d ago

The Embarrassing Boys have to realize we are living in different times. You can't just be racist to anyone. Especially groups and just get away with it. "live and let live".

Reply
3
Viva Satire!
3d ago

Proud Boys: Men who act like boys filled withMisogyny, and clearly attracted to Drag Queens.

Reply(14)
15
POLITICS
