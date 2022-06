(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court Monday refused to hear a case challenging a controversial Washington tax law. The law, enacted in 2019, imposes a tax surcharge, in addition to other state taxes, on financial institutions with net income of $1 billion or more. Critics claimed the law was unconstitutional because it favored in-state banks at the expense of interstate banking companies.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO