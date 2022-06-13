ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Woman Captures Hilarious Moment a Turtle Climbs Log and Causes Other Turtles To Fall

By Larisa Crowder
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking a moment to watch animals in their natural habitat can be so rewarding, not to mention incredibly entertaining. While Larissa Hernanlandia was visiting Lake Washington, near Seattle in the Pacific Northwest of the U.S., she stumbled upon a serene moment in the wild: a group of turtles sunning themselves on...

