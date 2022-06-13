ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoE's Bailey: latest crypto turmoil reinforces concerns

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Bitcoin's slump on Monday after major U.S. crypto lending company Celsius Network froze withdrawals should remind investors that most crypto-assets have no intrinsic value, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said.

"If you want to invest in these assets, okay, but be prepared to lose all your money," Bailey told the British parliament's Public Accounts Committee.

"People may still want to buy them because they have extrinsic value ... people value things for personal reasons. But they don't have intrinsic value. This morning we have seen another blow-up in a crypto exchange."

Bailey has long expressed his doubts about crypto-assets, and was speaking in response to a question about how regulators' duty to protect consumers could clash with the government's wish for them to promote financial-sector innovation and competition.

The Celsius move triggered a slide across cryptocurrencies, with their value dropping below $1 trillion on Monday for the first time since January 2021, dragged down by a 12% fall in the largest token bitcoin . read more

Reuters

Oil prices settle down on fears of Fed and oil profit tax

June 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike. Most Fed watchers had expected the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday. But after Friday's surprisingly strong consumer price index (CPI) data for May, more expect a rate hike of 75 basis points. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

European, U.S. regulators to hold meeting with Boeing on 777X

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. and European aviation safety regulators plan to hold a meeting next week with Boeing (BA.N) on its 777X airplane that is awaiting certification, Europe's top aviation safety regulator said on Tuesday. Boeing in April said it was halting production of the 777X through 2023...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Wall Street rallies to close higher after Fed statement

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rallied on Wednesday to snap a five-session losing skid, after a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates to market expectations as the central bank seeks to fight rising inflation without sparking a recession. The Federal Reserve raised...
STOCKS
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. oil lobby pushes Biden to roll back fossil fuel curbs

June 14 (Reuters) - The American Petroleum Institute, the top U.S. oil lobby organization, on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden’s administration to lift a slew of restrictions on fossil fuel development to help ease soaring energy prices. The request underscores an uncomfortable dilemma for the Biden administration as it...
POTUS
Reuters

Ukraine war forces switch in drug trafficking routes, EU body warns

LISBON, June 14 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine is triggering shifts in the smuggling routes for illegal drugs to Europe, the EU drugs agency warned on Tuesday. European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) director Alexis Goosdeel said the war had already had a "direct impact" on one of the heroin trafficking routes out of Afghanistan that used to pass through Ukraine and other neighbouring nations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

White House says discussing 'irresponsible' tariffs imposed by Trump

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 14 (Reuters) - The White House is discussing possible changes to some "irresponsible" tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by former President Donald Trump that raised costs on U.S. families and businesses, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday. She said internal discussions were continuing, but...
POTUS
Reuters

Biden blasts oil refiners for record high gasoline prices, profits

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), Valero Energy...
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. awaits 'constructive' response from Tehran on nuclear deal

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - The United States said on Tuesday it awaits a constructive response from Iran on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal without "extraneous" issues, a possible reference to Iran's demand its Revolutionary Guards be dropped from a U.S. terrorism list. "We await a constructive response from the...
POTUS
