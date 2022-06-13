NCPD: Multiple drug, weapon arrests made after hotel armed robbery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people have been arrested following a Sunday-night armed robbery that happened at a North Charleston hotel.

Police on Sunday night, around 9:50 p.m., responded to a location on Fain Street for an ongoing armed robbery.

A police report states that the victim had a gun pointed at his face when a female suspect, identified as Nancy Ross (47), stole his belongings.

The victim advised authorities that Ross was located in a hotel room right above his.

Officers then when up to that room and after knocking on the door multiple times, a woman answered the door. Another woman and a man were told by police to step outside the room as well.

Takeeta Coleman-Harley (32), and Vincent Brown (36) were the other occupants of the hotel room.

When authorities saw pills, a “white rock” and powder substance, narcotics detectives were called to conduct a probable cause search of the hotel room.

Detectives found items including different pills, crystal-like substances, “off-white” rocks, white powdery substances, and three guns with ammunition.

Ross, Coleman-Harley, and Brown were all arrested on multiple drug and weapon charges including trafficking meth, distribution of cocaine, and delivery of a stolen pistol. Ross had additional charges of attempted armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

