ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Multiple drug, weapon arrests made after hotel armed robbery

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXmhP_0g9H3pVt00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people have been arrested following a Sunday-night armed robbery that happened at a North Charleston hotel.

Police on Sunday night, around 9:50 p.m., responded to a location on Fain Street for an ongoing armed robbery.

A police report states that the victim had a gun pointed at his face when a female suspect, identified as Nancy Ross (47), stole his belongings.

The victim advised authorities that Ross was located in a hotel room right above his.

Officers then when up to that room and after knocking on the door multiple times, a woman answered the door. Another woman and a man were told by police to step outside the room as well.

Takeeta Coleman-Harley (32), and Vincent Brown (36) were the other occupants of the hotel room.

When authorities saw pills, a “white rock” and powder substance, narcotics detectives were called to conduct a probable cause search of the hotel room.

Detectives found items including different pills, crystal-like substances, “off-white” rocks, white powdery substances, and three guns with ammunition.

Ross, Coleman-Harley, and Brown were all arrested on multiple drug and weapon charges including trafficking meth, distribution of cocaine, and delivery of a stolen pistol. Ross had additional charges of attempted armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

One person injured, dog killed in Colleton. Co crash involving lawn mower Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 20

WOLVERINES
3d ago

Three poor misunderstood society picked on police profiled hard working taxpaying citizens who just want the public and the police to treat them with respect..

Reply(2)
4
Related
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in Orangeburg County double slaying

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been apprehended in what has been determined to be a double homicide near Eutawville, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “This agency worked throughout the night on this case, which resulted in this subject being taken into custody,” the sheriff said...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Woman in custody after argument turned physical

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston woman was arrested Tuesday after police were called to a Florida Avenue location about an assault. According to a report, police arrested Kendra Thomas, 44, after she allegedly hit another woman with an object described as a “wire oven grate.” The victim was sitting outside in a […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Drug Trafficking#Guns#White Rock#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement#Ncpd
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested for stealing car from Dodge dealership

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man is facing charges are he is accused of stealing a vehicle from a West Ashley car dealership on Tuesday. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Rick Hendricks Dodge dealership on Savannah Hwy around 10:40 a.m. in reference to a motor vehicle theft. According to CPD, a dealership […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Two injured in Georgetown Co. shooting, suspect sought

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are seeking a man allegedly connected to a shooting and assault that occurred early Wednesday morning. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents happened just after 3 a.m. at a Warford Place residence near Andrews. Two were injured and taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs man found dead in Charleston Harbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has announced the name of a boater who was found in the Charleston Harbor after being reported missing. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Thomas Dovell, a 73-year-old male from Charleston, was found on Wednesday. Charleston Police, the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: Employee accused of stealing over $5K from Johns Island Dollar General

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An employee of a Dollar General store faces larceny charges after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the business. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a Johns Island Dollar General in reference to reoccurring thefts from the store. The store’s district manager told deputies that […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff’s office: Off-duty detention deputy dies in Rivers Avenue crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one of their own was the victim of a deadly crash Tuesday night. LeRhonda Bomar, 30, died at approximately 6:49 p.m. at the scene of the crash in the 8200 block of Rivers Avenue from injuries she suffered in the crash, according to Charleston Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD searching for missing woman last seen in 2020

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman last seen in 2020. Police say that Adrean Capers (31) was last seen on March 28, 2020, at the Econo Lodge in Summerville. Capers is described to be 5’3″ in height, weighing 160 pounds. She was last seen […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

Charleston man sentenced to 7 years in prison

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTOC) - 29-year-old Travis Stefenon Dequan Lawrence of Charleston was sentenced to 7 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to officials, when Lawrence was arrested, he had a stolen pistol with a magazine holding 17 rounds of hollow...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy