NCPD: Multiple drug, weapon arrests made after hotel armed robbery
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people have been arrested following a Sunday-night armed robbery that happened at a North Charleston hotel.
Police on Sunday night, around 9:50 p.m., responded to a location on Fain Street for an ongoing armed robbery.
A police report states that the victim had a gun pointed at his face when a female suspect, identified as Nancy Ross (47), stole his belongings.
The victim advised authorities that Ross was located in a hotel room right above his.
Officers then when up to that room and after knocking on the door multiple times, a woman answered the door. Another woman and a man were told by police to step outside the room as well.
Takeeta Coleman-Harley (32), and Vincent Brown (36) were the other occupants of the hotel room.
When authorities saw pills, a “white rock” and powder substance, narcotics detectives were called to conduct a probable cause search of the hotel room.
Detectives found items including different pills, crystal-like substances, “off-white” rocks, white powdery substances, and three guns with ammunition.
Ross, Coleman-Harley, and Brown were all arrested on multiple drug and weapon charges including trafficking meth, distribution of cocaine, and delivery of a stolen pistol. Ross had additional charges of attempted armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
