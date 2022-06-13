ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Safety in Chicago: CPD Supt. Brown to provide updates on investigations and other efforts

By Chip Brewster
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Jya0_0g9H3ZaN00

CHICAGO — The most recent weekend in Chicago saw 31 people shot and seven people killed.

On Monday, Chicago Police Department superintendent David Brown held a media availability to, “provide investigatory updates and discuss recent public safety efforts,” according to a release from his office.

Read the latest Chicago crime headlines

Brown began the briefing with a few year-to-year crime statistics, stating in the City of Chicago shootings are down 17%, shooting victims are down 16%, and homicides are down 7% as compared to this time in 2021. He also noted 5,594 illegal guns had been recovered so far in 2022 which was a 5% increase over last year’s record-setting pace.

In addition to listing what Brown called recent notable arrests, he stated the department’s first gun turn-in event at St. Sabina on June 11 brought in more than 400 guns, 13 of which were assault weapons.

Chicago police, St. Sabina Church team up for gun buyback

Once Brown’s prepared remarks were completed he brought commissioner of Chicago Public Library Chris Brown up to detail some of the library system’s summer youth programming.

See the entire briefing in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecentersquare.com

Op-ed: Orland Park works around Kim Foxx to deter crime

I think I speak for almost everyone when I say I was shocked and horrified at the evil and horrific crimes perpetrated in both Buffalo and Uvalde the last few weeks. But how is it, I wonder, that we can stand united against such an atrocity, yet so many politicians ignore the ongoing violence in cities like Chicago.
ORLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chaos erupts at Chicago beach when police spot gun; 4 arrested

CHICAGO - A hot day at the beach turned chaotic when Chicago police spotted a gun. The incident happened Wednesday as large crowds descended on 31st Street Beach. "I was definitely asking why are there so many police? Thirty, forty police lined up. It was strange," one beachgoer said. FOX...
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

WILD DASHCAM VIDEOS OF A SHOOTING IN THE MIDDLE OF CHICAGO.

I know that this is not technically Bears news. However, this is still our city and the town where our beloved football team is playing in. Chicago's gun violence has become a true, real imminent problem that needs to be fixed. Here is another example of a terrible event that...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
Person
David Brown
nypressnews.com

Cyclist hit by Chicago cop awarded $2.25 million from jury

A Cook County jury has awarded $2.25 million in damages to a bicyclist who was hit by a police cruiser in Norwood Park nearly five years ago. After a three-day trial, jurors late last week held the city of Chicago and veteran officer Patrick Cain liable for a 2017 collision that sent plaintiff Alexander Garber sprawling onto the hood of Cain’s police SUV. Cain left Garber at the scene after the crash and did not report the incident to his superiors, according to court filings.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

Man fatally shot in South Shore

A man was shot to death early Wednesday in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, Chicago Police said. The 25-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago firefighter wounded in 2021 shooting has died, CFD says

CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter who was shot last year has died, according to the department. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted Tuesday that Timothy Eiland passed away. “With a heavy heart, the CFD confirms that Firefighter Timothy Eiland has passed. Tim suffered a gunshot wound while off duty last Sept. This senseless act has changed […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Serial scammer Candace Clark sentenced to five years in prison

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Following a series of investigations by CBS 2, serial scammer Candace Clark was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday.Prosecutors had recommended the five-year sentence, telling the court, Clark has "an unwavering commitment to defraud the community to obtain get what she wants." The prosecutor went through each one of Clark's previous convictions dating back to 2007, for which she only received probation telling the judge she hasn't yet learned her lesson and asking that the judge not give her probation this time around.Before the sentence was handed down, Clark was given the chance to...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Guns#Violent Crime#Cpd Supt#Chicago Police Department#St Sabina Church#Chicago Public Library#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WLKY.com

Facing hundreds of shortages, LMPD heads to Chicago to recruit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After traveling to Atlanta in March, the Louisville Metro Police Department is continuing to venture out. This week, recruiters traveled to Chicago. "We need and we want that experience from these other agencies," Sgt. Justin Bickett said of recruiting officers in larger cities. Bickett is the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Chicago

Tony Simmons of Chicago charged in Louis Vuitton robbery at Northbrook Court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man has been charged with a felony for his role in a robbery at the Louis Vuitton store at Northbrook Court, police said. Northbrook police say Tony Simmons, 19, and seven others entered Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake Cook Road, grabbed the door to Louis Vuitton, and forced their way inside the store. The group stole a number of purses and luggage, valued at approximately $77,692. The robbery happened around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2021.Several of the stolen bags had active GPS trackers inside of them, and officers were able to locate one of the discarded trackers along I-94, according to a new release from Northbrook police. The tracker was photographed, recovered, and sent to the Northeastern Illinois Regional Crime Lab for processing.The investigation determined that a palm print recovered from the tracker matched Simmons along with other evidence that placed him at the scene during the crime. 
NORTHBROOK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged in Avalon Park shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were charged in a shooting that critically wounded an 18-year-old man over the weekend in the Avalon Park neighborhood. Israel Alonso, 21, and Guillermo Gudino, 22, were arrested Sunday two hours after allegedly opening fire on an 18-year-old man who was on the street in the 1500 block of East 79th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy