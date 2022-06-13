ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Michigan Drivers Have the option of Digital License Plates

By Danny Stewart
99.1 WFMK
99.1 WFMK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I got my driver's license for the first time when I was sixteen years old. The following year I purchased my very first car. It was a 1967 Ford Mustang and it only cost me $700 dollars out of pocket. I saved all my money from a local job in Lansing,...

99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

The Old Mills of Michigan, Early 1900s

They’re creepy, creaky, and cool…the old barn-shaped (and other) mills that stand tall, silhouetting the night (and day) skies. Old crumbling mills have had their day in song and film:. “Down By The Old Mill Stream” (song) “The Old Mill” (cartoon) “Mill Boys” (song) “The...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Michigan’s Quirky Prohibition Years: 1855-1933

TIMELINE (thanks to Mlive):. Michigan gets a 65-year head start on being a dry state. Taking a cue from the state of Maine, Michigan implemented its first wave of Prohibition, lasting 20 years. Michigan cities became dry – except for Kalamazoo, whose officials refused to acknowledge and enforce Prohibition.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Woman Wins Over $300,000 in Lottery Jackpot

Can you imagine going out to dinner and then finding out you won the Lucky 7's Fast Cash Jackpot worth around $350,000?. Why does this sort of thing always happen to someone else and not you or me? Can you imagine how much fun this Kent County lady is going to have with all that cash?
KENT COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
99.1 WFMK

Michiganders Having Tough Time Affording Necessities

Many Michiganders are having a difficult time making ends meet these days when you take into consideration higher gas prices, along with higher grocery prices. Inflation these days are taking a toll on close to half of all Michiganders. Times are tough and it doesn't look like things are going to get any better any time soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Summer in Michigan Officially Begins June 21

Summer time is one of the best times here in Michigan. Summer officially begins on Tuesday, June 21, and Michiganders love this time of year. What do you love the most about summer in Michigan? My answer: What's not to love? The only exception, high gas prices. Here's what I...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

5 Reasons Why Michigan Is One Of The Most Fun States In America

Is Michigan one of the MOST FUN states in America?. According to a new survey by wallet hub, the answer is a NO. WHERE DID MICHIGAN RANK AMONG FUN STATES IN AMERICA?. I was surprised to see that the Mitten state fell behind Illinois at #5, Ohio at #17, and Wisconsin at #18. Michigan finally appeared over halfway down the list at #26 in the country.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Michigan Drivers#Digital License Plates#Reviver
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Man Makes Perfect Midwest Meal in Middle of the Woods

This may be the most Midwestern thing I've seen on Tiktok. Recently, I came across a video from Old Time Hawkey, or @oldtimehawkey on Tiktok, where he demonstrates how he cooks a meal in the middle of the woods. Scrolling through his account, he seems to have several of these videos where he's cooking in the woods. They're actually, surprisingly, very relaxing and often tagged as "ASMR".
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
99.1 WFMK

Too Scared to Drive Across the Mighty Mac? Staff Will Drive Your Vehicle For You

We're all afraid of something, whether it be rational or irrational. Some of the most common fears include spiders, snakes, tornadoes, and clowns. Those who suffer from Gephyrophobia have a fear of crossing bridges. I know a handful of folks who go through great lengths of holding their breath, rolling down windows, or simply closing their eyes for the duration of the crossing-- whatever ritual makes your feel comfortable!
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

12 Outstanding Inventions That Were Born in Michigan

Here we are in 2022 and technology is pretty amazing. Computers, tvs, mobile phones, cars and just about everything that exists has great technology. I am not a "computer" guy, but I am savvy enough to operate my mobile device, computer and automobile. Sometimes I have to push all of the buttons to see how something works, but that's ok because I'm learning.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

When Michigan Gas Stations Were Fun To Visit

Remember When Michigan’s Gas Stations Were Fun To Visit?. Some of you do, some of you don't. After filling up, you use every four-letter word you can think of when you get the total. And, unless you go inside for snacks or coffee, that’s pretty much the whole experience.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Man Builds Movie Theater for Squirrels

This Detroit man takes his love for animals to a new level and the video is adorable. Jason Lenzi is a 30-year-old guy from the Detroit, Michigan area who is clearly a lover of animals. That must be why he spent 2 months and nearly $600 building a movie theater for squirrels. Lenzi went all out. He didn't just paint a wooden box. He built a light-up marquee, installed movie posters, LED lighting, popcorn bowls full of fruit and nuts, and a bathroom. We can't forget the concession stand full of theater candy and a working movie screen. This thing is amazing. At first, the theater remained empty for a long time. But then, the magical moment happened. Lucky for us Jason equipped the movie theater with multiple video cameras so we could witness the whole thing go down.
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Great Michigan Foods That Locals Think Are Awesome

Every state has their own niche when it comes to food. Where you live determines what you eat. Eating lobster in Michigan is more expensive and harder to find than it is in Maine. Alabama has cheese grits. Georgia has their peach cobbler. Hawaii uses a lot of Spam in...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy