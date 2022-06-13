ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Average price for gas in Massachusetts surges above $5 per gallon

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AviTe_0g9H3MMA00
A driver picks up a nozzle to fill up his car with fuel. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) (Frank Augstein)

BOSTON — The average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts has surged above $5 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association.

The state’s gas prices are up 8 cents from last week, averaging $5.04 per gallon, AAA said. Monday’s price is 57 cents higher than a month ago and $2.10 higher than June 13, 2021.

“With gas prices near or above five dollars, and inflation at a four-decade high, many consumers will begin to change their driving habits, but demand is still high,” Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Government Affairs, said in a news release. “After two consecutive summers of restricted travel and socialization, Americans seem more reluctant to stay home in spite of strain on their budgets.”

The average price for a gallon of gas in Rhode Island has reached $5.02.

There are several factors behind why a gallon of gas can go over $5 a gallon. Click here to read more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Live 95.9

How Much are Current Closing Costs in the State of Massachusetts?

Back in the fall/winter of 2010, my wife, Amber, and I started looking at homes in Berkshire County. We had been living on the third floor of a small apartment in Lee for five years and we were ready to take the next step and become homeowners. At the request of my manager, Amber and I selected Paul Curro from Tucker Associates to explore and tour homes that were on the market at the time. Paul was excellent. He really bent over backward for us and was always available on the ready. It didn't matter the day of the week or the time of day, Paul was there for us. Those were fun times for sure.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Alina Andras

Five Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

Many people would agree that a juicy burger is the perfect comfort food. And while it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food and highly processed food on a daily basis, it's absolutely fine to have it from time to time, if you enjoy this kind of food. After all, it's all about balance. However, it's important to choose high quality ingredients even when you eat processed food. That's why it's recommended to have a burger at a well respected restaurant instead of going to a fast food chain.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

California gas station manager fired after accidentally selling fuel for 69 cents a gallon

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The manager of a Shell gasoline station in California whose error allowed customers to buy fuel for 69 cents per gallon has been fired from his job. John Szczecina was first put on administrative leave. He was then was terminated from his position in Rancho Cordova on Monday, KTXL-TV reported. The price glitch was caused by a “technical error,” and a misplaced decimal point, according to the television station.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Alina Andras

6 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts

If you happen to live in Massachusetts then you know that there are many great places around that you can visit on a weekend getaway. From beautiful beaches, to charming towns or stunning hiking trails, there are many places and activities to choose from, depending on how you like to spend your free time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Rhode Island State
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

Six Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to what kind of food most Americans prefer to enjoy when they are dining out, steak is probably among the most common choices. Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, sometimes it is nice to just go out and share a nice meal with a loved one.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Mass. Employers Trying to Help Workers Manage Inflation

With inflation putting a strain on just about everyone's wallet, some local businesses are looking at ways to make things a little easier on employees. Inflation is at a 40-year high, with price increases evident on many necessities such as gas, food and services. Massachusetts-based Big Y is stepping up...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Maguire
CBS Boston

July 4th fireworks displays in eastern and central Massachusetts

If you know of a confirmed fireworks display in the area that is not listed, please email newstips@cbsboston.com. TOWN/CITYDATETIMELOCATIONRAIN DATEMashpeeJune 249:00Middle - High SchoolJuly 2BraintreeJune 259:30Braintree High SchoolHalifaxJune 25duskBehind HOPS playgroundMilfordJune 2510:00Plains ParkJune 26MiltonJune 259:45Hutchinson's FieldPepperellJune 25duskVarnum Brook ElementarySalisburyJune 2510:15Salisbury BeachSuttonJune 259:15Uxbridge Road fieldJuly 8UptonJune 25  dusk65 Pleasant StJune 26CantonJune 269:00Braintree High SchoolAuburnJune 309:30Pappas Recreation Complex  July 1SomervilleJune 309:15Trum fieldWorcestserJune 309:30East ParkAttleboroJuly 1duskHayward FieldJuly 5HinghamJuly 1duskHingham HarborLexingtonJuly 19:30Hastings ParkMarionJuly 19:15Silvershell Beach OrleansJuly 1duskRock HarborJuly 5AndoverJuly 29:20Andover High SchoolChathamJuly 29:00Veterans FieldFranklinJuly 210:00Franklin High SchoolLowellJuly 2duskLeLacheur ParkSalemJuly 29:15Derby WharfSalisburyJuly 210:15Salisbury BeachSharonJuly 29:30Lake MassapoagWilmingtonJuly 29:00Town Center FreetownJuly 3duskHathaway ParkJuly 9LynnJuly 39:00Red Rock Park Manchester-by-the-Sea  July 3  9:00  Singing BeachNeedhamJuly 3duskMemorial ParkRutlandJuly 39:20Memorial FieldSwampscottJuly 3duskMonument AveTewksburyJuly 39:30Livingston St ParkWalpoleJuly 39:00Town CenterWebsterJuly 3duskMemorial BeachWeymouthJuly 39:30Wessagusset BeachWilmingtonJuly 39:30Town CenterJuly 4AmesburyJuly 4duskWoodsom FarmBostonJuly 410:30  Charles River Esplanade BridgewaterJuly 49:30Legion Field CambridgeJuly 410:30Charles Riverfront EdgartownJuly 4duskEdgartown HarborFall RiverJuly 49:00Battleship Cove FalmouthJuly 4duskFalmouth Heights BeachJuly 5HarvardJuly 4duskFruitlands Musum $40/carMarbleheadJuly 49:15Marblehead Harbor NantucketJuly 49:00Jetties BeachNewtonJuly 49:00Albemarle FieldPlymouthJuly 49:15Pilgrim Memorial State ParkSandwichJuly 410:00Shawme PondEast BrookfieldJuly 9duskConnie Mack Field NahantJuly 99:00Bailey's Point ParkUxbridgeJuly 99:00McCloskey Field
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Automobile#Aaa#Americans#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
WBUR

BU study finds local land boards dominated by homeowners in Massachusetts

Local boards that oversee land use and housing construction in Massachusetts are dominated by white male homeowners, potentially skewing their decisions, according to a Boston University study of nearly two dozen cities released Wednesday. Boston University researchers found roughly two-thirds of members were homeowners, even though most of the voters...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
102K+
Followers
111K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy