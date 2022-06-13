Average price for gas in Massachusetts surges above $5 per gallon

A driver picks up a nozzle to fill up his car with fuel. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) (Frank Augstein)

BOSTON — The average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts has surged above $5 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association.

The state’s gas prices are up 8 cents from last week, averaging $5.04 per gallon, AAA said. Monday’s price is 57 cents higher than a month ago and $2.10 higher than June 13, 2021.

“With gas prices near or above five dollars, and inflation at a four-decade high, many consumers will begin to change their driving habits, but demand is still high,” Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Government Affairs, said in a news release. “After two consecutive summers of restricted travel and socialization, Americans seem more reluctant to stay home in spite of strain on their budgets.”

The average price for a gallon of gas in Rhode Island has reached $5.02.

