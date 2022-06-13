Gov. Ducey cancels meeting with Mike Pence after COVID-positive test

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — New numbers are out for Gov. Doug Ducey’s program to bus migrants seeking asylum from Yuma to Washington, D.C. Since the program started in mid-May, 14 buses have taken 523 passengers from southern Arizona to the nation’s capital, according to the Governor’s Office. The state averages about two to three buses per week. The transportation will include meals and onboard staffing and support. All passengers volunteered to take the bus to the East Coast, with 70% of them being from Colombia and 15% from Peru, Ducey’s office said. Others were from Jamaica, Nicaragua and Russia.

