Biloxi police apprehend Camaro driver allegedly involved in hit and run on Highway 90

A 9-year-old child sustained injuries Monday after a hit-and-run accident in Biloxi.

The collision happened about 9:30 a.m. at U.S. 90 and Porter Avenue.

The injured child is being taken to USA Medical Center in Alabama. The severity of the injuries is not known.

The suspected car in the incident, an orange and black Chevrolet Camaro, was located before 11:45 a.m. Monday.

The car was unoccupied.

Police later apprehended a suspect in the early afternoon. He has not yet been publicly identified.

Biloxi Police Capt. Milton Houseman said the accident scene has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open.

If you have any information about the accident, call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.