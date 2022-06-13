ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Biloxi police apprehend Camaro driver allegedly involved in hit and run on Highway 90

By Jesse Lieberman
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

A 9-year-old child sustained injuries Monday after a hit-and-run accident in Biloxi.

The collision happened about 9:30 a.m. at U.S. 90 and Porter Avenue.

The injured child is being taken to USA Medical Center in Alabama. The severity of the injuries is not known.

The suspected car in the incident, an orange and black Chevrolet Camaro, was located before 11:45 a.m. Monday.

The car was unoccupied.

Police later apprehended a suspect in the early afternoon. He has not yet been publicly identified.

Biloxi Police Capt. Milton Houseman said the accident scene has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open.

If you have any information about the accident, call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Double shootings in Biloxi potentially related, police say

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are currently investigating two potentially related shooting incidents that occurred in Biloxi Monday and Wednesday. The first shooting occurred at the 100 block of Rodenberg Avenue on Monday around 10 p.m. Police arrived on scene to find a business and two apartments struck by bullets. While investigating the incident, a 21-year-old male victim who had been struck was transported to a local hospital. He has since been treated and released.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs Police searching for missing woman

Ocean Springs Police are asking the public’s help to find a woman who went missing last week. Police say Mary Lee Rodgers, 51, was last seen at Chateau Bayou Apartments on June 9 and did not show up for work the next day. Rodgers, who is 4-foot-11 and 130...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
CBS 42

Former Mobile police officer found dead in Alabama jail

UPDATE (4:24 p.m.): Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that the inmate who died was Robert Harris. Alabama’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death. Harris was a former Mobile police officer but resigned in March after being put under investigation for allegations that he had inappropriate contact with a minor. […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Biloxi, MS
State
Alabama State
Biloxi, MS
Crime & Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

One suspect in jail, another still in the hospital following deputy-involved shooting

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies opened fire during an intense scene in Grand Bay. Deputies say they were trying to pull over three men who took off after they allegedly burglarized a home in Grand Bay. One man who didn’t want to be identified says the chase ended in his front yard on Tom Gunn Road.
GRAND BAY, AL
wxxv25.com

Biloxi Police searching for 15-year-old runaway

Biloxi Police are asking the public’s help to find a 15-year-old runaway. Elijah Helm ran away from Biloxi High School on Tuesday. He was last seen wearing a light blue, short-sleeved shirt and light-colored jeans. Elijah is about 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds, has blondish-brown hair and could possibly be...
BILOXI, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Traffic Accident#Biloxi Police Capt
WKRG News 5

75-year-old man hits I-10 guardrail, dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 75-year-old man was involved in a car crash that ended with his death in a local hospital, according to officials from the Mobile Police Department. Raymond Callaway, 75, was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit a guardrail while attempting to exit from I-10 onto I-65. Police were called […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Co. Sheriff's Deputy-involved shooting in Grand Bay

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WPMI) — There is currently a large law enforcement involved presence on Tom Gunn Rd off Hwy 188 in Grand Bay after a confirmed 'deputy-involved shooting.'. Mobile Co Sheriff's Office provides this information:. MCSO received tip of burglary suspects and we tried to pull over. Suspects...
GRAND BAY, AL
WKRG News 5

2 police chases result in arrests Monday night: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was charged and arrested after Mobile Police say he led officers on a police chase during a routine traffic stop at the intersection of Pleasant Avenue and St. Stephens Road Monday night. At approximately 8:30 p.m., police initiated lights and sirens, but the driver refused to stop and led […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
utv44.com

Hostile Taco'ver: Mexican restaurant theft suspect sought by Mobile Co Sheriff

SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Co Sheriff's Office is seeking info on a suspect's identity. They write on Facebook:. This was a hostile taco’ver. This individual taco’vered one of our local Mexican Restaurants in Semmes and helped himself to the bar. Listen, we don’t want him to be the taco the town, so we need someone to spill the beans.
SEMMES, AL
WLOX

HAPPENING NOW: Gulfport comes together for Night Out Against Crime

The Great Eight Baseball Classic is underway at MGM Park, featuring Louisiana-based Knights Knation baseball and seven other high school club teams from as far as Texas and Charlotte. Sea Wolves staying busy through summer months. Updated: 1 hour ago. As of now the team is looking into signing free...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

George Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen trailer

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Officials with the George County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a utility trailer was stolen from a construction site. Deputies said on June 10 just after 1 p.m. they received a call about a stolen utility trailer. Deputies were sent to Highway 98 and Highway 198 West to […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Fairhope business owners hope stolen cargo trailer is found

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new business preparing to open on the Eastern Shore next month is dealing with a few setbacks this week after someone stole a cargo trailer full of tools to finish building out the space. Cooking equipment was also inside the trailer and now the owners are asking you for help. […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WJTV 12

Man arrested for crystal meth possession in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies arrested a man on Sunday, June 12 on a drug charge. Investigators said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 98 and Main Street in New Augusta. The stop led to the seizure of more than three grams of what is believed to be crystal meth. […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
Newnan Times-Herald

Alabama couple facing drug, firearms charges after traffic stop

Two people were arrested, and over $9,000 was seized after a traffic stop. The incident occurred on June 5 when officers with the Grantville Police Department were conducting traffic enforcement along Interstate 85. An officer spotted a car traveling 96 mph and conducted a traffic stop. When speaking to the...
GRANTVILLE, GA
wxxv25.com

Teen’s Tahoe gets some love from Make-A-Wish, Coast businesses

Few things mean more to a 17-year-old than a sweet ride. Thanks to Make-A-Wish Mississippi and some Coast businesses, 17-year-old Austin Conner’s ride got a little sweeter on Tuesday. Austin, who has been battling leukemia since he was 14, was taken to Steed’s Collision Center in Biloxi to see...
BILOXI, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
1K+
Followers
187
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy