ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Here’s why you’re seeing smoky skies in Colorado

By Dara Bitler
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Mltb_0g9GzEL200

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says smoke from wildfires in Arizona moved into Colorado on Monday morning.

According to the state’s smoke outlook , widespread public health impacts are not expected because the concentrations of smoke will be light to moderate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTi3e_0g9GzEL200
Smoke from Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, Arizona
Wildfire in southwestern Colorado burning about 85 acres

The smoky, hazy skies are expected to last through Wednesday morning, according to CDPHE.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said several people have called asking about possible fires.

“We have received multiple questions and calls about possible fires in Larimer County due to smoke in the area. We currently are not working any active fires in Larimer County. We believe a shift in wind is bringing smoke from wildfires in neighboring states,” LCSO said. “However, we are asking the community to remain vigilant and immediately report any active smoke plumes or flames in the area.”

How to prepare for a wildfire, extreme fire danger

If you are unusually sensitive to smoke, CDPHE said to consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion in areas where smoke is apparent.

Weather forecast

Keep an eye on the weather forecast for things like fire weather watches and warnings, or red flag warnings. You can see active weather alerts here .

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest weather data as it comes in and to get important alerts straight to your phone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Denver, CO
Larimer County, CO
Government
County
Larimer County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoky#Arizona Wildfire#Lcso#Cdphe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KREX

Large groups of migrants apprehended in South Texas

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- In the past two days, U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley have come across over 500 undocumented migrants in three large groups north of the border in deep South Texas, despite temperatures in the high 90s, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
KREX

KREX

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy