Thursday are celebrating the 21st anniversary of their classic 2001 album Full Collapse by playing it live at some shows, the first of which is at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on July 9 with Circa Survive's Anthony Green. That show is now sold out, so they've added a second White Eagle Hall show on July 16 . This second show is extra exciting, as it's with Sunny Day Real Estate's Jeremy Enigk and Hundreds of AU, the band featuring Tom Schlatter who provided the iconic guest vocals on Full Collapse's "Cross Out the Eyes" and "Autobiography of a Nation." Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 AM.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO