Road closures starting ahead of Something In The Water festival

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Before the music comes the closures. Some roads in D.C. will be shutting down today ahead of the Something In The Water festival.

The festival doesn’t begin until Friday but the impact on the roads will be noticed starting on Monday, June 13th.

According to D.C. police, there will be emergency no parking from today, June 13th through Tuesday, June 21st. Parts of C Street, Maryland Ave, Independence Ave, and 3rd Street. Various intersections on the southwest side of the Mall will also have parking restrictions.

The parking bans start at 6 a.m. with C Street between 4th Street and 6th Street, SW and as the week unfolds, more streets will be added to the list.

Later in the day, the following streets will not allow parking starting at 8 p.M.

Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street and Independence Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue between 3rd Street and 7th Street, SW

3rd Street between Maryland Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

The following streets will be added to the emergency no parking list at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14th.

Independence Avenue between 7th Street and 9th Street, SW

4th Street between Jefferson Drive and Virginia Avenue, SW

The following streets will be added to the list at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 16th.

3rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue to Maryland Avenue, NW

3rd Street between C Street, SW to E Street, SW

6th Street between Independence Avenue and Virginia Avenue, SW

7th Street between Constitution Avenue and D Street, SW

9th Street between Independence Avenue and C Street, SW

C Street between 4th Street and 2nd Street, SW

C Street between 7th Street and 9th Street, SW

D Street between 4th Street and 2nd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue between 6th Street and 7th Street, SW

Jefferson Drive between 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Madison Drive between 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Independence Avenue between 9th Street and 14th Street, SW

Virginia Avenue between 7th Street to 4th Street, SW

The emergency no parking ban will be lifted at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21st.

From Monday, June 13th until the 21st, portions of the following roads will be closed to most vehicles except for first responders and production. Vehicles also cannot go eastbound on independence avenue starting today.

Roads will also be closed for the festival and D.C. police will only allow emergency vehicles and production crews for the festival on the following roads.

C Street between 4th Street and 6th Street, SW

Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street and Independence Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue between 3rd Street and 4th Street, SW

Independence Avenue between 7th Street and 9th Street, SW

Independence Avenue between 4th Street and 7th Street, SW

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and C Street, SW

D.C. Police are also closing the following roads for public safety precautions.

Madison Drive between 14th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Jefferson Drive between 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

3rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue between Constitution Avenue to 3rd Street, NW

Starting on Tuesday, June 14th, the following roads will only allow local traffic.

Independence Avenue between 14th Street and 9th Street, SW

4th Street between C Street and D Street, SW

C Street between 4th Street and 3rd Street, SW

6th Street between Independence Avenue and Virginia Avenue, SW

7th Street between Constitution Avenue and D Street, SW

Maryland Avenue between 7th Street and 6th Street, SW

C Street between 7th Street and 9th Street, SW

9th Street between Independence Avenue and C Street, SW

C Street between 3rd Street and 2nd Street, SW

D Street between 4th Street and 2nd Street, SW

4th Street between D Street to I Street, SW

E Street between 7th Street to 2nd Street, SW

D Street between 7th Street and Virginia Avenue, SW

School Street between 6th Street to 4th Street, SW

2nd Street between Washington Avenue to E Street, SW

3rd Street between Independence Avenue to E Street, SW

Virginia Avenue between 7th Street to 4th Street, SW

7th Street between D Street and G Street, SW

6th Street between Virginia Avenue and E Street, SW

Seniors who graduate from any D.C. public high school this year get a free pass to the festival. Rapper and festival founder Pharrell took to Twitter to make this announcement, highlighting the resilience of the students as well as their accomplishment of learning and graduating through a pandemic.

Pharrell is partnering with XQ America to make it possible for graduating seniors to get one free pass.

Something In The Water festival will be from this Friday to Sunday in D.C.

