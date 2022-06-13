ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RichmondCC, Burlington partner on pre-employment classes for career success

By RichmondCC
 3 days ago
Burlington Industries is looking to fill 32 positions at the textile facility in Cordova. The company is partnering with Richmond Community College to provide pre-employment training classes that will guarantee interviews for the open positions. Photo by RCC

HAMLET — Burlington Industries has partnered with Richmond Community College to offer pre-employment training classes that lead to guaranteed interviews with the company and better opportunities for successfully becoming a part of the Burlington team.

“We are looking to fill 32 positions at our Cordova facility immediately,” said Burlington Plant Manager Ed Cox.

The company is looking to hire technicians, tie-in operators, a supervisor, quality checkers, draw-in helper, creelers and a waste water operator.

RichmondCC is coordinating the pre-employment training for these positions with Burlington. Training involves two days of classes on June 21 and June 22. The first class will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robinette Building in downtown Rockingham; the second day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Burlington plant.

“The pre-employment training has proven to better prepare people for the expectations and mission of our company,” Cox said. “We hope people will see this as an opportunity to elevate their career with a company committed to making sure our heroes on the front lines are always served by the uniforms they wear.”

With close to a century of industry leadership, Burlington develops sustainable, next-generation textile technology and fabrics for a wide range of markets, including the military, healthcare workers and first responders.

“Through performance, quality and expertise, we are outfitting the brave to defend the free, serving those who serve,” Cox said.

To register for the pre-employment training, call RichmondCC at 910-410-1706. There is no cost to take the two days of training on June 21 and June 22. To learn more about Burlington, visit the company’s website at www.burlingtonfabrics.com.

