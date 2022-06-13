ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

ND fisherman sets new state record with big bow-bagged Buffalo Fish

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BpLXz_0g9Gwcrd00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A fisherman from Bismarck has set a new state bow hunting record after bagging a gigantic Buffalo.

Despite the typical depiction of Buffalo on the plains, the term is actually being used here to refer to a species of fish. The Buffalo fish are sometimes confused with both native and nonnative carp.

Mitch Eastbrook, a ND native, shot a 60-pound, 8-ounce buffalo at Heart Butte Reservoir on May 18. This breaks the previous record of 57 pounds in by Derek Larson of Mandan, which was recorded in 2017.

The Game and Fish Department’s records indicate that Eastbrook’s prize catch is the largest fish weighed in the state of North Dakota that was not a paddlefish or pallid sturgeon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 97-5

100 Degree Heat & Rolling Blackouts In North Dakota? You Betcha!

Can you imagine not having your air conditioner during a 100-degree heatwave?. As we prepare for a heatwave this weekend with high temperatures near or above 100 degrees Saturday through Sunday, just imagine if your power was interrupted? Well, that is a distinct possibility for North Dakotans according to a Facebook post from Harrison REMC.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota record Buffalo Fish caught in Bismarck

(Bismarck, ND) -- A Bismarck angler has brought in a record sized buffalo fish. Mitch Estabrook was bow fishing at Heart Butte Reservoir on May 16th and caught a buffalo fish that officially weight 60 pounds, eight ounces. The fish beat the state record for a buffalo taken with a bow or spear.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

North Dakota Awaiting Arrival Of Montana Flood Waters.

Incredibly devastating flood waters have washed-out hundreds of bridges in Yellowstone Park. Thousands were evacuated from the park. Roads have eroded away under the force of the rushing water. When all factors align, the power of nature is an unstoppable and unforgiving force. Now those raging waters are surging in the Yellowstone River and flowing directly to North Dakota.
MONTANA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

This Is North Dakota’s Butcher School On Wheels.

It's a trailer on the outside and...slaughterhouse on the inside. Maybe more like an educational butcher shop on the inside. Currently sponsored by the good folks at Dakota Community bank. You'll find this bad boy sitting on the bank's parking lot on the strip in Mandan. Right by where I...
MANDAN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Buffalo, ND
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Butte, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Lifestyle
96-5 The Fox

Pets That Are Illegal To Have In North Dakota (PHOTOS-GALLERY)

Have you ever owned an exotic pet? I have, I used to own ducks in my backyard. Not the Daffy domesticated ducks, but duck species you would see in the wild. Wood Ducks, Green-Winged Teal, Pintails, Mallards, Cinnamon Teal, and even Eurasian Wigeon. Now, these were not ducks I captured or found in the wild, (that would be illegal) these were "captative reared" waterfowl that I purchased from a breeder. Yep, there are actual people who raise waterfowl and other gamebirds to sell to the public for pets, taxidermy, or to other breeders. They even make a living doing it.
BISMARCK, ND
Times-Online

Scam artists exploiting "North Dakota Nice"

BISMARCK, ND – Several old scams are circulating once again in North Dakota, and they are catching people unaware, warned Attorney General Drew Wrigley. The consumer protection division of the Attorney General’s office has seen a recent increase in reports from victims of imposter scams such as the “government official” and “computer virus warning” scams. The victims had been directed to withdraw cash from their bank and convert it into Bitcoin or cryptocurrency as part of the scam artist’s phony “investigation.” Some scam victims reported losses of tens of thousands of dollars before they realized they had been tricked.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pallid Sturgeon#Fisherman#Hunting#Outdoor Info#Local Life#What To Do#Buffalo Fish#Fish Department#Eastbrook#Nexstar Media Inc
Kat Kountry 105

Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
WISCONSIN STATE
wdayradionow.com

2022 Miss North Dakota crowned

(Williston, ND) -- The state has a new Miss North Dakota. Minot's Sidni Kast was crowned Miss North Dakota Saturday night at Williston's Bakken Auditorium. She competed against 12 other contestants. Kast will go on to represent the Peace Garden State at the Miss America Competition in December.
WILLISTON, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

How does hail form?

We see hail a lot in North Dakota. But how it forms is nothing short of remarkable. You have to head to around thirty thousand feet in the sky to find the answers. Water droplets get pulled higher into the storm by the updraft. These water droplets – which become frozen – will rise and […]
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Yellowstone water headed to Missouri River

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The water in the Yellowstone River that charged through the Yellowstone National Park should end up in the Missouri River and eventually, South Dakota. The national park was closed as of June 14 because of mudslides and damage caused by the flooded Yellow Stone...
POLITICS
montanarightnow.com

Overdue travelers located safe in Idaho

Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell said the overdue travelers have been located. Law enforcement located the two who are reported to be safe in Idaho. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. POLSON, Mont. - On June 15, Lake County 911 took a report of...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota educators introduced to new Indigenous Curriculum

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota educators are learning how to integrate Indigenous culture and perspective into students' learning experience. United Tribes College held a workshop Wednesday for educators to help them apply a new Indigenous curriculum. The curriculum includes information about the meanings behind certain symbolism and how common locations and landmarks are identified differently by each culture.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota law enforcement application rates down

(Bismarck, ND) -- Law enforcement application rates in North Dakota are down. This year 86 people applied to the North Dakota Highway Patrol and 64 people made it to testing. A national survey from June 2021 found that departments across the country were only filling 93-percent of budgeted positions and resignations were up by 18-percent.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy