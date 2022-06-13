ND fisherman sets new state record with big bow-bagged Buffalo Fish

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A fisherman from Bismarck has set a new state bow hunting record after bagging a gigantic Buffalo.

Despite the typical depiction of Buffalo on the plains, the term is actually being used here to refer to a species of fish. The Buffalo fish are sometimes confused with both native and nonnative carp.

Mitch Eastbrook, a ND native, shot a 60-pound, 8-ounce buffalo at Heart Butte Reservoir on May 18. This breaks the previous record of 57 pounds in by Derek Larson of Mandan, which was recorded in 2017.

The Game and Fish Department’s records indicate that Eastbrook’s prize catch is the largest fish weighed in the state of North Dakota that was not a paddlefish or pallid sturgeon.

