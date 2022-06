Prescott Fire Department to host Community Input Meetings. One will be In Person at City Hall, One will be Virtual. The Prescott Fire Department will host two public meetings to hear input from citizens and businesses about fire service needs in Prescott. Prescott Fire Chief Holger Durre will kick-off each of the session with remarks on his plans to assess and respond to changing needs for public safety in Prescott. He will be joined by Douglas Griffen, a facilitator from the Advanced Strategy Center, who will pose a series of questions about Prescott today and into the future and gain community feedback on expectations for fire and community safety in the future.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO