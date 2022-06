GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — South Carolina law enforcement have made two arrests in a nearly two-decade-long cold case investigation involving the murder of a woman. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that warrants had been obtained for the arrest of 53-year-old Frank Rozier and 38-year-old Brittney Nicole Goldsmith in connection with the murder of Nishan Huff on June 7, 2006.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO