Microsoft, union enter into labor neutrality agreement

General view of Microsoft Corporation headquarters at Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

June 13 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and the Communications Workers of America said on Monday they have entered into a labor neutrality agreement, allowing employees to "freely and fairly" make choice about union representation.

The agreement will apply at Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O) beginning 60 days after Microsoft's acquisition closes, they said.

"This agreement provides a pathway for Activision Blizzard workers to exercise their democratic rights to organize and collectively bargain after the close of the Microsoft acquisition and establishes a high road framework for employers in the games industry," said Chris Shelton, CWA's president.

This comes after Activision Blizzard on Friday recognized the CWA and began negotiations on behalf of a small group of quality assurance testers at the "Call of Duty" videogame maker which voted to unionize last month. read more

Earlier this month, Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company will not resist unionization efforts from its employees. read more

Workers across technology companies are becoming more vocal about better pay and working conditions. More than 200 workers at Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) formed a labor union for the Google parent's U.S. and Canadian offices last year.

