Forty-one-year-old Joseph David Young is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center after allegedly stealing a vehicle from his former employer.According to the probable cause affidavit, authorities were dispatched June 1 for a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim stated Young had been working with him in construction but did not have his own vehicle because it broke down. The victim allowed Young to drive a vehicle he owned for transportation to and from work.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO