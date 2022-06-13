ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Royal, SC

Port Royal man killed while riding his bicycle in Savannah, police say

By Sofia Sanchez
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

Savannah Police are investigating after a Port Royal, S.C., man riding his bicycle was killed Sunday, according to a department press release.

Edward Mark Russell III, 65, of Port Royal, died Sunday at Memorial Medical Center after being transported for treatment of his injuries.

Officers from the Savannah Police Department were called at 6:40 p.m. to an intersection just outside the downtown historic district, West 37th Street and Barnard Street, where they found Russell with “serious injuries,” police said.

Rusell was heading south on Barnard Street when he was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe heading east on West 37th Street. Russell did not stop at a red light when he tried to cross West 37th Street, according to police.

The driver of the car was not injured. The investigation is continuing.

