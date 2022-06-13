ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

UND Athletics announces staff changes

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Dakota Director of Athletics Bill Chaves announces departmental staff changes, effective July 1, heading into the 2022-23 academic year. “The opportunity to adjust and evolve our staff is something I could not be more excited about,” said Chaves. “Elevating Erik into the Deputy role as well as identifying Kara and...

knoxradio.com

KNOX News Radio

UND Hockey releases non-conference schedule

North Dakota head hockey coach Brad Berry announced the completion of the nonconference schedule on Wednesday, rounding out the entire 2022-23 slate after the conference portion was previously announced in April. The schedule features three full series at home during nonconference play, two exhibition contests, one road series, a neutral-site...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Crookston school leaders talk sports complex plans

The Crookston School District held another community meeting last night to discuss the latest plans for a new multi-use sports complex. The facility would be located on property north and east of the high school. It would include artificial turf…and eight lane track…press box…seating for 750…concessions…and a bathroom.
CROOKSTON, MN
kvrr.com

UND Men’s Basketball Lands Mr. Kansas Basketball

GRAND FORKS, N.D — For the second straight year, North Dakota men’s basketball head coach Paul Sather lands a top recruit from another state. Mr Kansas basketball Elijah Hayes joins the squad this fall. The guard set the single season points record with 581 and scoring average with...
GRAND FORKS, ND
newsdakota.com

Brad’s Bites: A Late Start

All Clear. Two accesses are open for angling on the Red River in and around Grand Forks. They are likely the only spots anglers can get a boat in right now on the flow. DEO Photo by Brad Durick. We finally got in the Red River at Grand Forks on...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Sports
State
North Dakota State
City
Grand Forks, ND
State
Wisconsin State
Grand Forks, ND
Government
knsiradio.com

CHS to Build New Grain Facility in Northwestern Minnesota

(KNSI) — Come harvest 2023, producers will have a new place to take their grain. CHS Inc. says construction will start this summer on a new grain facility in Erskine, Minnesota, in Polk County. The new shuttle elevator will have 1.25 million bushels of additional storage capacity, bringing total capacity at the location to 4.55 million bushels of storage, and will complement existing CHS grain, agronomy, and energy assets and offerings for area producers.
POLK COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

Altru, Universal Health to explore GF behavioral health facility

Altru Health System and Universal Health Services have signed a letter of intent to work together in expanding inpatient behavioral health services. The two entities are exploring opportunities for an inpatient behavioral health facility in Grand Forks. The goal for this facility would be to increase the bed capacity that...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo and Cass County election results are in, Dr. Mahoney remains Fargo’s Mayor

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After an intense wait Tuesday night, Dr. Tim Mahoney was ultimately re-elected Fargo’s mayor. Dr. Mahoney was up against 6 other candidates. All candidates for the Fargo Mayoral race were Arlette Preston, who secured 20.76% of the vote, Shannon Roers Jones, taking in 15.68% of the vote and Hukun Dabar at 10.88% of the vote. Other mayoral candidates were Michael Borgie, Sheri Fercho and Dustin Elliott.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF School District names school leadership

The Grand Forks School Board has approved the selection of two new building principals and an associate principal last night (Monday). Anthony Vandal will take the lead at Valley Middle School. Vandal most recently served as the Assistant Principal of Lake Agassiz Elementary School. He was one of five finalists interviewed for the position and will earn a salary of 120,358 dollars.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Election results from Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people received the most votes to become Grand Forks County Commissioners on Tuesday, June 14. Bob Rost, Kimberly Hagen and Lon Kvasager were voted to be County Commissioners, however, the Secretary of State’s website says a recount may be necessary. Rost...
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Northern Minnesota cleaning up from intense storms

MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Hail and heavy wind did some serious damage in the Northern Valley. People in Middle River, MN are cleaning up after getting hit hard on Sunday, June 12 in Marshall County. Power poles were damaged and some spots saw hail 1.25 inches in...
MIDDLE RIVER, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF to add two new liquor licenses into the mix

The Grand Forks council gave preliminary approval a pair of new liquor licenses during last night’s committee of the whole meeting. Target is looking to open a bottle shop on 32nd Avenue South. Target Wine & Spirits would have a separate entrance to the existing store. Members also approved...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL HEARS FROM MULTIPLE FOOD TRUCK OWNERS AND VENDORS ABOUT FOOD TRUCK ORDINANCE AT MEETING

The Crookston City Council met last night in the Crookston City Council Chambers in the lower level of Crookston City Hall. PRESENTATIONS AND PUBLIC INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENTS. The Council opened the meeting with a presentation by the Scruffy Tails Humane Society about an update on the organization. The Council heard from Board President Nancy Sykes, who introduced the organization to the City and explained their role in how they were an animal shelter that wished to help cats and dogs in the City and support the people that help and own pets. Humane Society Treasurer Diane Christianson briefly explained the history of the Humane Society and how it became an organization focused on taking in and caring for unwanted and lost animals. She then gave an overview of their Finances, revealing that much of their income over the last year has come in from donations, grants, and adoptions, as well as revealing that they used the money on purchasing items to help these pets in their time of need. Shelter Manager Nicole Heskin explained what the Society does to the animals that come into their care and how they partnered with the Crookston Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, and other animal rescue organizations in Minnesota and Wisconsin to help animals. She then demonstrated the Society’s website and how people can use it to donate their animals or where people can go to find other shelters and pet medical centers. She then revealed some of the projects the Society had planned, hoping that they hoped to renovate their dog adoption area, impound area, and outdoor space for play yards for the dogs. President Nancy Sykes then asked for support from the community to help them grow and support the animals. Pictures of the three Scruffy Tail Humane Society representatives and their presentation can be seen below.
CROOKSTON, MN
KNOX News Radio

Stormy Tuesday morning for northern sections of RRV

Fast moving storms dumped heavy rain and gusty winds over northern portions of the Red River Valley this morning. The National Weather Service issued a series of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings as the system headed northeast at 60 mph. Grand Forks police say the heavy rains flooded numerous streets resulting in...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

NPN sounding optimistic about GF project

With renewed interest and potential financing the Grand Forks council is one vote away from granting another extension for Northern Plains Nitrogen. The proposed plant has been eyeing a site near the city’s sewage lagoons since it was first announced in 2013. NPN is looking to tap water from the lagoons to make nitrogen fertilizer.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

EGF responds to golf cart & ATV complaints

East Grand Forks hasn’t closed the door on allowing general use golf carts on city streets – but it’s not likely to happen anytime soon. The discussion popped up at last night’s (Tuesday) council work session in response to several complaints from constituents reporting young people speeding on carts and ATV’s.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
trfradio.com

One Injured in Accident Involving a Semi

A Crookston area woman was injured in a two vehicle accident involving a semi yesterday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robin Lyn Rosga, (54) was injured when allegedly failed to yield at the intersection of Hwy 2, and County Road 17 in East Grand Forks, colliding with the rear passenger tire of the International Box Truck.
POLK COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Crookston woman hurt in Polk County crash

(East Grand Forks, MN) -- A Crookston woman is recovering after a car versus box truck crash in East Grand Forks Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the car, driven by 54-year-old Robin Rosga, was stopped at a stop sign on westbound County Road 17 and Highway 2 at 6:43 a.m. when she then pulled out, failed to yield and struck the box truck, driven by 58-year-old Mark Schultz, on the rear passenger tire.
CROOKSTON, MN

