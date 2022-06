Lady Sarah Chatto stepped out for the second day of Royal Ascot in a special pair of earrings. Lady Sarah, the 58-year-old daughter of the late Princess Margaret and a niece to Queen Elizabeth, attended the horse racing event on Wednesday. She accessorized her pink ensemble with a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that are especially meaningful to her — not only did Lady Sarah inherit the jewels from her mother, but she also chose to wear them at her 1994 wedding to Daniel Chatto.

