Best Prime Day deals 2022 — what you need to know and best early deals

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 14 hours ago

Prime Day 2022 has been officially c onfirmed for July 12 and 13 — but Amazon's spoiling us this year by sharing a load of early deals. And that's great news if you're looking for savings on everything from Amazon's own devices to TVs, headphones and more.

For the uninitiated, Prime Day is an annual retail holiday with deals that are exclusively for Amazon Prime members. While some of the best Prime Day deals tend to focus on Amazon products and services, Prime Day offers reductions on just about every category it covers. Which, let's face it, is most of them.

Last year, Prime Day was held over a 48-hour window in June, with the retailer offering more than 2 million deals across dozens of categories. This included big sales on Echo devices, smart TVs, athletic apparel, iPads and just about anything else that Amazon sells.

That said, this year Prime Day will be different. The spiralling cost of living and ongoing stock shortages are causing households to tighten their budgets and overall spending. So we're going to be extra critical about the Prime Day deals we highlight. We'll cross-check prices, look at competing retailers, and make it a point to highlight products we've reviewed, highly recommend, or have purchased ourselves.

Below is our guide to what you can expect from Prime Day deals 2022, along with some of our favorite early deals that you can shop right now. And check back tomorrow for the first official Prime Day deals.

Best early Prime Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TjuNf_0g9Gq4LY00

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): was £49 now £39 @ Amazon
The Echo Dot is the newest smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. It's now 20% off in this early discount, but we could see a steeper discount once Prime Day arrives. So this might be an item to add to your Amazon wishlist and wait for a bigger saving if you don't need one urgently. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rkpkA_0g9Gq4LY00

Salter Compact Air Fryer: was £52 now £39 @ Amazon
This countertop air fryer appliance is currently 25% in this early Prime Day deal. It sports a 2L capacity and can reach up to 200 degrees in temperature. It also has an auto-shutoff feature, timer and easy-to-use dials for perfect cooking every single time. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qk0Mw_0g9Gq4LY00

AirPods Pro: was £239 now £184 @ Amazon
Thanks to this early Amazon Prime Day deal you can get Apple's AirPods Pro for £40 less than their original price. This gets you a pair of wireless earbuds with active nose cancelation that are great for everyday use, as well as wearing down the gym, thanks to water and sweat resistance. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDF4I_0g9Gq4LY00

Hisense 50" QLED 4K TV: was £649 now £335 @ Amazon
This 50-inch QLED 4K TV has been slashed a massive £320 in this early Prime Day deal. With a QLED panel, 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Atmos support and a Smooth Motion setting for lag-free gaming, it's an excellent television at a significantly reduced price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we've seen so far this year. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0Tlj_0g9Gq4LY00

MacBook Air M1 256GB: was £999 now £919 at Amazon
The MacBook Air M1 uses Apple's own M1 chip to offer lightning-fast performance in a slick package. This MacBook boasts a 13-inch Retina display, 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and an HD FaceTime Camera. This £80 discount is one of the best early Prime Day deals. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NfpNE_0g9Gq4LY00

Apple AirPods Max: was £549 now £429 @ Amazon UK
The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour battery life to enable you to listen all day. This deal currently only applies to the Silver AirPods Max. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwupM_0g9Gq4LY00

8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): was £479 now £459 @ Amazon
The 2021 iPad mini (Wi-Fi) features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review , we gave Apple's bite-sized tablet an Editor's Choice recommendation. Rarely on sale, this model has hit its lowest price ever. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2effBu_0g9Gq4LY00

Nike Court Royale Sneakers: was £59 now £29 @ Amazon
This classic style Nike sneaker has dropped to just £35 at Amazon ahead of early Prime Day deals. The discount is available across sizes, although stock is rapidly running low on some of the more popular ones. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q4cac_0g9Gq4LY00

Sony WF-1000XM4: was £250 now £187 @ Amazon
If you're after a superb pair of wireless earbuds before Prime Day then look no further than the Sony WF-1000XM4. We awarded these 4.5 stars in our review and described them as having "elite sound, noise cancellation and awesome features". View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UGTxU_0g9Gq4LY00

Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm): was £249 now £199 @ Amazon
The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a useful body composition analysis feature, and revamped Wear OS software. We rank this as Samsung's best smartwatch effort to date. Plus, for £239 you can get the LTE version of the watch, which can receive calls and messages without being connected to a phone (requires activation through your carrier). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RoVI5_0g9Gq4LY00

The Quarry: was £64 now £53 @ Amazon
Recently released interactive horror drama, The Quarry, from Supermassive Games is already £11 off at Amazon. This cinematic experience lets you play as a group of teenage camp counselors as they try to survive a night of pure terror. every decision you make impacts the story and one wrong move could lead to a grisly fate for the playable cast. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vnwki_0g9Gq4LY00

Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell: was £229 now £159 @ Amazon
The Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell can be adjusted from 8 pounds to a maximum of 40 pounds with the click of a dial. Its compact design can also help you save space in your home gym. Weight settings include 8, 12, 20, 25, 35 and 40 pounds. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hqn9v_0g9Gq4LY00

Edinburgh Gin: was £28 now £18 @ Amazon
Stock up for the summer as Amazon is offering 70cl bottles of Edinburgh Gin from just £18. There are various flavours on sale including Bramble & Honey, Gooseberry & Elderflower and Raspberry. These spirits mix perfectly with tonic or lemonade, and are idea for gatherings and events. View Deal

Shop all Amazon deals

Prime Day deals haven't officially begun just yet, but there are still plenty of discounts and savings to be had across Amazon's many product categories. If you don't want to wait until Prime Day rolls around in a few weeks, you can browse a large selection of Amazon deals right now:

When is Prime Day 2022?

Prime Day will be held on July 12 and 13 this year, as Amazon confirmed recently.

"Our annual Prime Day event will return this July in more than 20 countries. Prime Day will once again celebrate Prime members by offering incredible savings on products from national brands and small businesses across every category," said an Amazon spokesperson during the company's last earnings call.

Last year, Prime Day ran from June 21 to June 22, but this year it's back in its traditional July slot. However, early Prime Day deals will start to surface from June 21, giving you several weeks of savings before the big 48-hour event itself.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day retail holiday with sales that are exclusive for Prime members. Prime Day originally started in July of 2015 as a way to celebrate Amazon's 20th anniversary. For 24 hours, Amazon slashed the price of hundreds of items on its website. The event was a hit and since then Amazon Prime Day has grown into a massive retail holiday, probably second only to Black Friday in terms of the sheer volume of offers.

These days, Prime Day deals include discounts on everything from Echo devices to Nike trainers. It's become a juggernaut for Amazon and we predict it'll be just as strong in 2022 as it has been in previous years.

Where will Prime Day be celebrated?

The first Amazon Prime Day was celebrated in nine countries including the U.K., U.S., Canada, Spain, Japan, France, Italy, Germany and Austria. Prime Day has since expanded to other countries and last year's event was held in 18 countries including the U.S, U.K., United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, Austria, France, China, Canada, Belgium, and Australia. And it's been confirmed that the list will grow to "more than 20 countries" in 2022.

Tips for finding the best Prime Day deals

Price check everything: Our number one rule around Prime Day is to price check before buying. This is actually very easy to do, particularly if you use CamelCamelCamel . This website price checks items sold on Amazon, giving you the item's price history so you can work out if it's actually a good deal or not. There's even a Chrome extension called Camelizer , which you can install and click on whenever you want to look at a product's price history.

Don't limit yourself to Amazon: That leads us to our second point: Prime Day is basically a made-up retail holiday designed to promote Amazon devices and services, but other retailers will almost certainly have "Prime Day" sales of their own, even if they're called something else. And based on what we saw from these retailers last year, we expect them to once again offer very competitive sales throughout the Prime Day period. Remember, Amazon doesn't always offer the best prices.

Take advantage of free credits: Amazon really wants you to spend money on Prime Day. However, if there's nothing you want to buy, or you're trying to stick to your budget, there are some great Prime Day deals available now that give you Amazon credit for Prime Day instead. For instance, if you spend £10 with small businesses on Amazon, you'll get a free £10 Amazon credit to use on Prime Day .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFN8J_0g9Gq4LY00

(Image credit: Amazon)

Avoid buying junk: The pandemic completely changed how we shop. That means Amazon and a lot of its 3rd party sellers are sitting on a stockpile of unsold items such as wipes and face masks. As a result, this Prime Day you can expect to see a fire sale on a range of off-season items and apparel. Sure, prices will be low, but if you survived the past few months without it, chances are you don't really need it.

Watch out for fake reviews: Shoppers should always keep an eye out for fake reviews, which are rife across many parts of the internet. Amazon has done its best to remove bogus reviews, but it's a near-impossible task, so you might want to use a service such as Fakespot . Just paste in a URL and the site will analyse the quality of reviews on any Amazon page and give it a letter grade indicating whether it has mostly fake or real reviews. ReviewMeta is a similar site that looks for suspicious terminology or repeated phrases in reviews, then gives the page a pass or fail depending on what it sees.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

