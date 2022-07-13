Best Prime Day deals 2022 — best sales right now

Prime Day deals are still going strong! Amazon's annual sales extravaganza is now into its second day, and there are plenty of fantastic deals remaining, plus new ones being added all the time.

The best discounts are (as always) on Amazon hardware, with Alexa-powered devices such as the Echo Dot (4th Gen) dropping in price. But we're also seeing a range of reductions on best-selling Apple products including AirPods Pro, plus savings on TVs, games and more.

The deals range across just about every product category that Amazon covers. Which, let's face it, is just about most of them. So, whether you're shopping for a new air fryer or a pair of running shoes, there is sure to be a Prime Day discount for you.

That said, this year's Prime Day will be a little bit different for many people. The rising cost of living and persistent stock shortages of popular products are challenges that many households are navigating right now. With million tightening spending budgets, we're being extra critical about the discounts we highlight this year. We're making it a point to cover products we've reviewed, highly recommend, or have purchased ourselves.

Below is our roundup of the best Prime Day deals you can shop right now. Make sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be updating it constantly through the annual sales festival.

Prime Day deals — Top 10

AirPods Pro: was £239 now £179 @ Amazon

Thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal you can get Apple's AirPods Pro for £60 less than their original price. This gets you a pair of wireless earbuds with active nose cancelation that are great for everyday use, as well as wearing down the gym, thanks to water and sweat resistance. View Deal

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was £369 now £305 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 7 is £64 off at Amazon right now. Apple's latest smartwatch features a larger display, brighter screen, and faster charging and blood oxygen sensors to help with health monitoring. The 45mm Apple Watch 7 is also on sale for £325 . View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): was £49 now £19 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot is the newest smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. It's now 42% off. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): was £74 now £34 @ Amazon

The ideal smart home center piece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. Prime members get it for £34 which is its lowest price ever. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook: was £279 now £149 @ Amazon

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is an excellent 2-in-1 laptop. Functioning as both a laptop and a tablet-style device, it offers extreme versatility. It's currently £130 off at Amazon. View Deal

DualSense Wireless Controller: was £64 now £44 @ Amazon

The official DualSense PS5 controller has been reduced for Prime Day. This innovative pad is stuffed with next-gen features including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Several colorways are on sale, but the deepest discount is on the Nova Pink variation. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 (128GB): was £599 now £449 @ Amazon

Save £150 on the Google Pixel 6 in Amazon's Prime Day sale. The Google Pixel 6 has great performance thanks to its Tensor, excellent photo-editing features, and a unique design. You can even choose your own carrier with this unlocked phone.

LG 43" HDR 4K Smart TV: was £499 now £275 @ Amazon

This 43-inch LG TV has dropped to £275 in this Prime Day deal at Amazon. It offers a full 4K Ultra HD panel, atmospheric sound and webOS integration for easy access to all your favourite streaming services. It's a great pick for those on a budget. View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM4: was £250 now £187 @ Amazon

If you're after a superb pair of wireless earbuds before Prime Day then look no further than the Sony WF-1000XM4. We awarded these 4.5 stars in our review and described them as having "elite sound, noise cancellation and awesome features". View Deal

Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell: was £229 now £129 @ Amazon

The Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell can be adjusted from 8 pounds to a maximum of 40 pounds with the click of a dial. Its compact design can also help you save space in your home gym. Weight settings include 8, 12, 20, 25, 35 and 40 pounds. View Deal

Prime Day TV deals

Hisense 50" QLED 4K TV: was £649 now £319 @ Amazon

This 50-inch QLED 4K TV has been slashed by a massive £330 in this Prime Day deal. With a QLED panel, 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Atmos support and a Smooth Motion setting for lag-free gaming, it's an excellent television at a significantly reduced price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we've seen so far this year. View Deal

Hisense 43" 4K Smart TV: was £399 now £16 @ Amazon

Hisense are known for making excellent televisions at comparatively smaller prices, and this 43-inch 4K TV definitely fits that bill. It offers an UHD display, plus full Smart TV features, for just £216.

Samsung 65" Crystal 4K Smart TV: was £699 now £539 @ Amazon

Delivering a premium picture with fantastic colours and contrast, this Samsung 64-inch 4K TV is one of our favourites. It's currently £160 off at Amazon. View Deal

LG 43" UHD 4K HDR Smart TV: was £499 now £279 @ Amazon

This feature-rich LG 43-inch TV is currently on sale for £279 at Amazon. This 4K television that comes with smart home integration and full Smart TV features. View Deal

Philips 43in 4K smart TV (43PUS8546): was £649 now £299 @ Amazon

If you're looking for one of the biggest TV reductions this Prime Day, then this Philips TV could be for you — it's a massive £349 (or 54%) off in 43in guise, and offers a 4K HDR screen plus Philips' clever Ambilight system, which projects colours onto the wall around the TV to match the onscreen action, making for a more immersive experience.

Prime Day Apple deals

MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was £1,349 now £1,249 @ Amazon

The brand-new MacBook Pro offers lightning-fast performance, has a beautiful display and even has an amazing 18-hour battery life. It's the perfect laptop for creatives, and it's currently £100 off.

MacBook Air M1 256GB: was £999 now £919 at Amazon

The MacBook Air M1 uses Apple's own M1 chip to offer lightning-fast performance in a slick package. This MacBook boasts a 13-inch Retina display, 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and an HD FaceTime Camera. This £80 discount is one of the best early Prime Day deals. View Deal

Apple AirPods Max: was £549 now £449 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour battery life to enable you to listen all day. This deal currently only applies to the Silver AirPods Max. View Deal

8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): was £479 now £459 @ Amazon

The 2021 iPad mini (Wi-Fi) features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review , we gave Apple's bite-sized tablet an Editor's Choice recommendation. Rarely on sale, this model has hit its lowest price ever. View Deal

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was £269 now £217 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. View Deal

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was £319 now £299 @ Amazon

Despite its age, the 2021 iPad is still a great tablet for just about anyone. It features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. The 256GB model is also on sale for £419 (£40 off). View Deal

Prime Day appliance deals

Philips Essential Air Fryer: was £140 now £109 @ Amazon

Philips is the world's top-selling air fryer brand, and this essential countertop appliance is currently £31 off in this Prime Day deal. It sports an 800g capacity and can reach up to 200 degrees in temperature in just minutes. It's easy to clean with dishwasher-safe parts and takes full advantage of Philips rapid air technology to make healthier meals quicker. View Deal

Breville Blend Active Blender: was £29 now £18 @ Amazon

Start your mornings off with a delicious smoothie courtesy of this Breville blender. It's also ideal for making protein drinks after a gym session, and with a powerful 300-watt motor it can smoothly blend even frozen fruits. The blades are detachable and dishwasher-safe and the blending bottle can be removed and used as a portable drinks container. View Deal

Swan Digital Microwave: was £109 now £62 @ Amazon

This 700W microwave from Swan has been reduced by almost 45% in this Prime Day deal. It features a 20L capacity, 60-minute digital timer on a easy-to-read LED display and a simple, but very classic, design that will fit into just about any kitchen. View Deal

Prime Day smart home deals

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was £109 now £54 @ Amazon

Access today's most popular streaming content with Amazon's Fire TV Cube. From Netflix to Disney Plus to NOW, this Alexa smart device brings the convenience of hands-free control of your favorite programs and movies to your living room. View Deal

Chromecast with Google TV: was £59 now £39 @ Amazon

Not a fan of Alexa? This Editor's Choice streamer lets you beam pretty much anything you want from your phone to your TV. It also has Google Assistant built in. In our Chromecast with Google TV review we called it one of the best streaming devices you can buy. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos (via passthrough HDMI), so your shows and movies will look and sound great. View Deal

Garmin Dash Cam 56: was £149 now £138 @ Amazon

Designed to be compact and discreet, this dashboard camera from Garmin packs a 2-inch display and a wide 140-degree field of view that will capture everything in its path in 1440p HD video. It's also GPS-enabled with incident detection so automatically records and saves videos on impact to note exact time and location. View Deal

Eero Pro 6 (two-pack) was £129 now £96 @ Amazon

This Prime Day deal sees the Eero Pro 6 (two-pack) crash to just £96, that's £32 off. This mesh router setup will cover up to 3,500 square feet and help eliminate dead zones and areas of poor coverage throughout your home. The Eero Pro 6 is also extremely simple to set up taking less than 15 minutes in our testing. View Deal

Prime Day laptop deals

Asus C223NA Chromebook: was £229 now £136 @ Amazon

This Asus Chromebook is definitely an entry-level machine, but this Acer Chromebook is still a great pickup and it's dropped to below £140 in this Prime Day deal at Amazon. For the price don't expect powerful specs, but if you just need a machine for everyday use or some light work then it'll fit the bill nicely. View Deal

Asus Vivobook X515EA: was £479 now £299 @ Amazon

This Asus Vivobook boasts a 15.6-inch Full HD display, which makes it perfect for streaming. It also comes with an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Windows 11 is preinstalled as well. It's £180 off at Amazon for Prime Day. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was £699 now £549 @ Amazon

This thin and stylish laptop from Lenovo packs an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and comes with Windows 11 pre-installed. It's 15-inch FHD display and built in webcam make it great for at home working, plus it's fairly generous in terms of ports with headphone jack, USB-A, two USB-C and a HDMI port. View Deal

Prime Day gaming deals

Switch OLED: was £309 now £284 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a supped-up version of the hugely popular hybrid handheld/home console. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage. This £25 discount is a pleasant Prime Day surprise as earlier in the year this console was extremely hard to find even for a full retail price. View Deal

The Quarry: was £64 now £44 @ Amazon

Recently released interactive horror drama The Quarry, from Supermassive Games, is now £20 off at Amazon. This cinematic experience lets you play as a group of teenage camp counselors as they try to survive a night of pure terror. every decision you make impacts the story and one wrong move could lead to a grisly fate for the playable cast. View Deal

Forza Horizon 5: was £54 now £29 @ Amazon

Explore a breath taking recreation of Mexico in the biggest Forza Horizon to date. Packing hundreds of the world's best cars, a deep campaign that will keep you busy for hours and a new dynamic weather system, Forza Horizon 5 is one of the best Xbox Series X games you can buy. View Deal

Mario Strikers Battle League Football: was £49 now £35 @ Amazon

The cult classic Mario Strikers series returns on the Nintendo Switch in Battle League. Take to the pitch as Mario and pals in this over-the-top spin on the nation's favourite sport, football. Customise your team by equipping them with ability-enhancing gear and prove your skills online with up to 20 players able to join a single club. View Deal

Prime Day phone deals

iPhone 13 (128GB): was £779 now £719 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking £60 off one of the best phones on the market. You can currently get this deal on the Starlight iPhone 13. Or, if you want more storage, you can get the iPhone 13 (512GB) for £998 . View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB): was £769 now £677 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 40MP (f/2.2) front camera and three rear lenses that include a 50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and a 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens. Amazon is selling the phone unlocked for £676. View Deal

OnePlus 9 (5G/128GB): was £629 now £369 @ Amazon

A serious contender for the best Android phone ever made, the OnePlus 9 has been reduced just in time for Prime Day. It packs a gorgeous design, 120Hz display, excellent performance and super speedy wireless charging. We also really appreciate the teaming up with Hasselblad to improve the smartphone's camera. View Deal

Prime Day audio deals

UE Wonderboom 2: was £89 now £68 @ Amazon

The UE Wonderboom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker is IP67 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of rich 360-degree sound. In our UE Wonderboom 2 review , we said this Editor's Choice speaker delivers good bass and vocals in a highly portable package. View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was £179 now £139 @ Amazon

The entry-level Beats Solo3 wireless headphones have dropped to £139 in this Amazon Prime Day deal. Offering up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge, these are a great pair of headphones to grab for busy days. Plus, they sport an adjustable fit and a sleek, streamlined, design. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was £350 now £209 @ Amazon

We chose the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones as the best overall in our headphones roundup, and for good reason. The sound quality and level of noise cancellation is top-notch, they have intuitive touch controls, and the battery lasts for an impressive 30 hours even with ANC on. For just £209, they're an absolute steal if you're in the market for a pair of premium noise-canceling cans. View Deal

Bose 700: was £349 now £175 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy now. They're stylish, comfortable to wear and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. Even better, they're now 50% off (both Triple Black and Silver Luxe). View Deal

Prime Day health and beauty deals

Philips Shaver Series 3000: was £129 now £49 @ Amazon

The Philips Shaver Series 3000 is a massive 62% off in this Prime Day deal — that's an £80 saving. This powerful electric shaver offers 27 self-sharpening precision-engineered blades for a consistently smooth feel. Plus, a fully flexible head and an ergonomic handle for a comfortable and secure grip. It's also fully wireless with a battery indicator to let you know when it needs some extra juice. View Deal

Olay Night Cream & Face Cream: was £40 now £28 @ Amazon

The Olay Retional 24 Night Cream and Regernrist Face Cream dual pack is now £28 at Amazon. This moisturizer skin care provides visible improvements in fine lines and wrinkles by brightening and hydrating your skin. With more than 1,100 reviews on Amazon, these creams are trusted by thousands to help make them look younger. View Deal

Philips Lumea IPL Hair Removal Device: was £300 now £249 @ Amazon

The Philips Lumea IPL is proven to prevent high regrowth, allowing you to enjoy up to three months of smooth skin. It offers five light intensity settings for a consistently comfortable experience and includes two attachments. View Deal

Nike Court Royale Sneakers: was £59 now £29 @ Amazon

This classic style Nike sneaker has dropped to just £35 at Amazon ahead of early Prime Day deals. The discount is available across sizes, although stock is rapidly running low on some of the more popular ones. View Deal

Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm): was £249 now £199 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a useful body composition analysis feature, and revamped Wear OS software. We rank this as Samsung's best smartwatch effort to date. Plus, for £239 you can get the LTE version of the watch, which can receive calls and messages without being connected to a phone (requires activation through your carrier). View Deal

Edinburgh Gin: was £28 now £18 @ Amazon

Stock up for the summer as Amazon is offering 70cl bottles of Edinburgh Gin from just £18. There are various flavours on sale including Bramble & Honey, Gooseberry & Elderflower and Raspberry. These spirits mix perfectly with tonic or lemonade, and are idea for gatherings and events. View Deal

When is Prime Day 2022?

Prime Day will be held on July 12 and 13 this year, as Amazon confirmed recently.

"Our annual Prime Day event will return this July in more than 20 countries. Prime Day will once again celebrate Prime members by offering incredible savings on products from national brands and small businesses across every category," said an Amazon spokesperson during the company's last earnings call.

Last year, Prime Day ran from June 21 to June 22, but this year it's back in its traditional July slot. However, early Prime Day deals will start to surface from June 21, giving you several weeks of savings before the big 48-hour event itself.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day retail holiday with sales that are exclusive for Prime members. Prime Day originally started in July of 2015 as a way to celebrate Amazon's 20th anniversary. For 24 hours, Amazon slashed the price of hundreds of items on its website. The event was a hit and since then Amazon Prime Day has grown into a massive retail holiday, probably second only to Black Friday in terms of the sheer volume of offers.

These days, Prime Day deals include discounts on everything from Echo devices to Nike trainers. It's become a juggernaut for Amazon and we predict it'll be just as strong in 2022 as it has been in previous years.

Where will Prime Day be celebrated?

The first Amazon Prime Day was celebrated in nine countries including the U.K., U.S., Canada, Spain, Japan, France, Italy, Germany and Austria. Prime Day has since expanded to other countries and last year's event was held in 18 countries including the U.S, U.K., United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, Austria, France, China, Canada, Belgium, and Australia. And it's been confirmed that the list will grow to "more than 20 countries" in 2022.

Tips for finding the best Prime Day deals

Price check everything: Our number one rule around Prime Day is to price check before buying. This is actually very easy to do, particularly if you use CamelCamelCamel . This website price checks items sold on Amazon, giving you the item's price history so you can work out if it's actually a good deal or not. There's even a Chrome extension called Camelizer , which you can install and click on whenever you want to look at a product's price history.

Don't limit yourself to Amazon: That leads us to our second point: Prime Day is basically a made-up retail holiday designed to promote Amazon devices and services, but other retailers will almost certainly have "Prime Day" sales of their own, even if they're called something else. And based on what we saw from these retailers last year, we expect them to once again offer very competitive sales throughout the Prime Day period. Remember, Amazon doesn't always offer the best prices.

Take advantage of free credits: Amazon really wants you to spend money on Prime Day. However, if there's nothing you want to buy, or you're trying to stick to your budget, there are some great Prime Day deals available now that give you Amazon credit for Prime Day instead. For instance, if you spend £10 with small businesses on Amazon, you'll get a free £10 Amazon credit to use on Prime Day .

(Image credit: Amazon)

Avoid buying junk: The pandemic completely changed how we shop. That means Amazon and a lot of its 3rd party sellers are sitting on a stockpile of unsold items such as wipes and face masks. As a result, this Prime Day you can expect to see a fire sale on a range of off-season items and apparel. Sure, prices will be low, but if you survived the past few months without it, chances are you don't really need it.

Watch out for fake reviews: Shoppers should always keep an eye out for fake reviews, which are rife across many parts of the internet. Amazon has done its best to remove bogus reviews, but it's a near-impossible task, so you might want to use a service such as Fakespot . Just paste in a URL and the site will analyse the quality of reviews on any Amazon page and give it a letter grade indicating whether it has mostly fake or real reviews. ReviewMeta is a similar site that looks for suspicious terminology or repeated phrases in reviews, then gives the page a pass or fail depending on what it sees.

