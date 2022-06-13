ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Be "Cut Off" If They Leak Any Private Info From the Jubilee: Royal Expert

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 3 days ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to " mend fences " during their visit to Britain for the Queen's Jubilee. Instead, they reportedly ran into a " brick wall " with much of the Royal Family.

But even though they didn't receive the friendliest welcome upon returning from California as a family for the first time, the fact that they were included in the public celebrations at all represents an "olive branch," for royal expert Duncan Larcombe. He believes that royals will now be on tenterhooks waiting to see whether the Sussexes will use their visit to the U.K. for content purposes.

"The test really begins now for Harry and Meghan," Larcombe says in this week's Closer . "They have come to the U.K. and to the Jubilee and really cemented themselves as royals again—which is great for their brand and something that Spotify, Netflix and Penguin will be eating up."

But whether they will continue to be included in official events will depend largely on how (if at all) they speak of what they saw and heard during the long weekend.

"But everything now depends on their behavior moving forward," Larcombe continues. "Clearly an olive branch has been extended by the royal family here. But Harry and Meghan would ruin that if any private information about this weekend was spoken about to the press or revealed in a book."

For Larcombe, the Royal Family doesn't fully trust the Sussexes anymore , and will be using the aftermath of the Jubilee as a way to measure whether that trust can be rebuilt or if it has been broken forever.

"It’s last-chance saloon for them now," Larcombe explains. "If anything from the weekend leaked, I imagine they will be totally cut off and that’ll be it. It’s very dangerous ground if they betray anyone now. But if they act appropriately and prove they can be trusted, it could be a huge step in the right direction and the start of a new beginning."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Post-Jubilee, Harry and Meghan’s Feud With the Royals Is Uglier Than Ever

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. As further details of the belittling treatment dished out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their visit to the U.K. to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee continued to emerge this week, it has become painfully apparent that relations between Harry and Meghan on one side, and his English family on the other, are at a historic low.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Having a Huge Royal Family Reunion Next Week

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. By now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are surely making all the final arrangements for their trip overseas for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in the United Kingdom. We’ve known for some time now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in attendance for the historic occasion, though they will be keeping a rather low profile. But a new report suggests there’s one major event where the couple will have a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Departure Forced Prince William and Kate Middleton to “Kickstart Their Star Quality,” Expert Says

As a former actress, it was Meghan Markle that had long been used to glittery red carpets. But, say experts, Prince Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family has now forced Prince William and Kate Middleton to “kickstart their star quality,” as the couple “have stepped up their glitzy appearances,” The Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex Slammed For Never Visiting Thomas Markle While He Was Dating Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has never met his father-in-law, Thomas Markle Sr. in person. And he never had the opportunity to meet the former lighting director because they had a falling out shortly before he and Meghan Markle tied the knot. Now that Thomas is in the hospital, some royal experts are urging the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to reach out to the 77-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Of Sussex Warned Against Dating Prince Harry? Prince William Reportedly Not The Only Person That Had Reservations Regarding The Relationship

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met in London through a common friend six years ago. After going out on a date, the couple immediately planned the second time that they would meet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed the first six months of their relationship in private until it was leaked by the British tabloids.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Sussexes
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to keep permanent UK base – details

Ahead of their arrival in the UK this week, it has been revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have extended the lease on Frogmore Cottage for another year. HELLO! understands the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to keep hold of their five-bedroom home in a move that could suggest plans for more visits to the UK in the future. Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have lived at Frogmore for the past two years, but the couple recently vacated the property so the Sussexes can stay there during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Trooping the Colour Parade?

The royal family has made a regal arrival at the 2022 Trooping the Colour parade—but where exactly are Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan?. This year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping a low profile as they attend Queen Elizabeth's annual birthday parade. BAZAAR.com can confirm that the two are indeed watching the festivity live from the Major General's Office.
WORLD
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A royal affair! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been on the world’s radar ever since news broke in 2016 that they were dating. The pair were introduced through mutual friends that July. One year after their first encounter, the Suits alum addressed the pair’s courtship for the first time. “We’re a couple. We’re in […]
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

854
Followers
377
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy