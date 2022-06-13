‘He will feel best at Bayern Munich’ – Sadio Mane urged to quit Liverpool in summer transfer by his Senegal boss

SADIO MANE has been urged to push for a transfer to Bayern Munich as he will 'feel best' in Germany.

This is the view of Mane's international boss Aliou Cisse, who thinks Mane should quit Liverpool this summer.

Sadio Mane scored 23 goals last season for Liverpool but they have let his contract run down Credit: PA

Mane has been the subject of interest from German Champions Bayern Munich, with Liverpool open to selling him as he has just one year left on his deal.

The Reds are said to be demanding a fee of at least £43million for the 30-year-old, but thus far Bayern's bid's have only reached £30million after add-ons.

Cisse said: "It's not just Sadio, I'm going to talk about it for all those players who are in a situation where they have to find a club. It's complicated.

"Why? Because it is all this problem that awaits us for the World Cup which is in November.

"And I tell my boys to try to settle the contract problems so that when their respective championships resume, they will have already found a base. I heard about Sadio at Bayern.

"Bayern is intensity, pressure football with a German coach. Sadio played in Salzburg in Austria which is a border country, and that means he is not going into unknown territory.

"For me, the club where he will feel the best is Bayern."

Liverpool have confirmed an agreement to sign 22-year-old Benfica striker Darwin Nunez for £85million.

This deal is likely to account for Mane's expected departure, though either Bayern will need to up their bid or Liverpool lower their valuation.

On Bayern's end, Robert Lewandowski is expected to leave as well, with the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona said to be interested.

Mane has scored 120 goals in 269 games for Liverpool since joining from Southampton in 2016.