LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Richmond Road. The Lexington Police Department said the shots were fired around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 2,000 block of Richmond Road. Two cars were hit with gunfire, one of which had passengers in it. One of the victims was hurt from broken glass but made it to a hospital for treatment.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO