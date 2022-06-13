ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Greer fire chief sworn in as president of SC Firefighter’s Association

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H0bA0_0g9GnsUY00

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Fire Deputy Chief was sworn in Saturday as the president of the South Carolina Firefighter’s Association.

Deputy Chief Joshua Holzheimer was sworn in at the 117th annual Fire-Rescue Conference in Myrtle Beach on Saturday evening during the Transfer of Command ceremony.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ikSP2_0g9GnsUY00
    Deputy Chief Joshua Holzheimer being sworn in at South Carolina Firefighter’s Association. (Source: City of Greer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8jUm_0g9GnsUY00
    Deputy Chief Joshua Holzheimer (Source: City of Greer)

“I am humbled and honored to be sworn in as the 76th President of the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association and take great pride in serving the 17,500 firefighters of our states fire service”.

Deputy Chief Holzheimer has been with the Greer Fire Department since 2004.

He has been with the Greer Fire Department since 2004 but began his career in the fire service in 1998 with the Landrum Fire Department as a volunteer and was a paramedic with Spartanburg EMS and Greenville EMS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C.

