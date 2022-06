The U.S. Open is the ultimate Monday qualifier. Including exempt players, this year the USGA received 9,265 entries. They came from all 50 states and 79 foreign countries. Some players went through two stages of qualifying, beating PGA Tour winners along the way. Little wonder the U.S. Open generates so many wonderful stories. This year didn’t disappoint: a player who hung Christmas lights at a mall to help make ends meet; others who caddied at a club or stocked groceries or coaches a college team. The fact a Regular Joe can play in one of the four biggest tournaments in golf is what makes this championship unique.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO