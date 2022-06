Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee is still having staffing shortages at the Detention Center in Lander and with the Emergency Dispatch Center. In a report delivered to the county commissioners Tuesday, Lee said he is down seven deputies, one cook and one nurse. In Dispatch, the Sheriff said there are five current part time dispatchers working while he tries to fill five full-time positions. In the patrol division, Lee said he is down one deputy in the Riverton area.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 22 HOURS AGO