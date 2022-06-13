ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Woman armed with gun in Ottawa County home invasion, police say

By John Agar
The Grand Rapids Press
 3 days ago
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 25-year-old woman after she allegedly broke into a Holland Township home while armed with a handgun. The incident happened around...

The Grand Rapids Press

Police identify teen who drowned in Muskegon County lake

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies identified Caleb Errgang, 18, of Holton, as the victim of a drowning Tuesday, June 14, at Pine Island Lake. Police and firefighters responded to a 2:06 p.m. report of a water emergency at Pine Island Lake in Muskegon County’s Holton Township. Rescuers were told that an 18-year-old went under water and had not resurfaced.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
One dead, one critical when motorcycle crashes in to ditch

ALLEGAN – Allegan County sheriff department deputies reported on Sunday at 8:50 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a personal injury crash on 130th Ave near 24th St in Monterey Township. A Hopkins Fire Department member came across a single vehicle, motorcycle crash, with two victims. Allegan County Deputies,...
ALLEGAN, MI
Man, 28, killed in Oceana County shooting

OCEANA COUNTY, MI – Police have a arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old Muskegon County man. Oceana County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday, June 12, said that police responded to a report of shots fired at a home in Grant Township where the victim was found dead. A 28-year-old Montague woman was not hurt.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Two Kent County houses set on fire after lightning strikes gas line

KENT COUNTY, MI — Two houses in Kent County’s Oakfield Township caught fire after a gas line was struck by lightning on June 16. A stretch of 14 Mile Road, from Lappley Avenue to Wabasis Avenue, is closed due to the fire, according to the Oakfield Township Fire Department. The stretch or road will be reopened once the fire is resolved.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Michigan man robbed of $20k chain he bought after winning $30k lottery

MICHIGAN (TND) — A Michigan man was robbed of a gold chain he bought right after winning the lottery. The man, who was identified as Jamal, said he won $30,000 playing the lottery and bought a $20,000 gold chain before having his jewelry stolen at a gas station in Detroit, according to WDIV.
DETROIT, MI
