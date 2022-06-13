Woman armed with gun in Ottawa County home invasion, police say

KENT COUNTY, MI — Two houses in Kent County’s Oakfield Township caught fire after a gas line was struck by lightning on June 16. A stretch of 14 Mile Road, from Lappley Avenue to Wabasis Avenue, is closed due to the fire, according to the Oakfield Township Fire Department. The stretch or road will be reopened once the fire is resolved.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO