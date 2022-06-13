ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jordan Poyer will attend Bills mandatory minicamp

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
The Buffalo Bills will be seeing Jordan Poyer soon.

On Tuesday, the team starts mandatory minicamp.

Over the past few weeks, Buffalo’s spring practices were considered OTAs (organized team activities). Such workouts are voluntary and Poyer had decided not to attend.

That brought to light Poyer’s desire to be signed to a new contract. The defender also hired new representatives to get a deal done as well.

In terms of not attending OTAs, it’s a way for Poyer to send a message. Had he wanted to send another bigger one, the safety could skip out on minicamp because of it being mandatory.

Instead, he’ll be there. That, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 30-year-old earned All-Pro honors last season. He notched 93 tackles, including eight for loss, with three sacks, nine passes defended and five interceptions.

The defender is entering his sixth year with the Bills and 10th NFL season in 2022.

In the report, it’s also indicated that there has been some progress made toward a new contract. Per Schefter: “the Bills have been in communication with Poyer’s agents.”

All things considered, that could be a decent sign that Poyer could be getting a contract signed in Buffalo soon.

Poyer’s current contract expires following this season.

