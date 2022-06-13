ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens' Lamar Jackson arrives for physical ahead of mandatory minicamp

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is ready for team's three-day mandatory minicamp. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson took to Twitter to hit out at criticisms over his decision to skip the club's voluntary organized team activities.

Jackson also suggested at that time he would report for June's mandatory minicamp, and it appears that is the case at the start of the midweek.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley and Kevin Patra of the NFL's website, Jackson returned to the Ravens for his physical Monday, one day before Baltimore begins its The 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player was never expected to remain away from the organization ahead of the summer months, but his dedication to the cause has been questioned by some since he's in the final year of his rookie contract and doesn't seem to be all that close to putting pen to paper on an extension or a new deal with the only football home he is known since the 2018 draft.

As Myles Simmons explained for Pro Football Talk, Jackson is serving as his own agent for negotiations, and Hensley notes that Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta previously said the 25-year-old "hasn't been interested in engaging in contract talks."

Assuming Jackson goes through all fall and the first few months of next year without signing, it's widely believed Baltimore will retain his rights for at least the 2023 season via the franchise tag.

