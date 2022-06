See the latest photos and videos of catastrophic flooding in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding areas from the National Park Service. For much of Yellowstone National Park (YELL) and surrounding Montana and Wyoming, lush summer valleys have transformed into mud-ridden hellscapes. Early on the morning of June 13, 2022, unprecedented flooding would take over the Yellowstone River and its tributaries. Before 9:30 AM, Yellowstone National Park was evacuating all visitors. By noon, every entrance to the park was closed until further notice.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO